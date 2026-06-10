Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’

Siir Siir is the name of Nora Fatehi’s recent international collaboration for the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project. Produced by Sanjoy, Siir Siir also features French musician Vegedream, and the song is a blend of pop and R&B elements and reflects the enthusiasm and international feel of football’s most important tournament.

The moment this song became available online, Siir Siir gained popularity on various social media platforms, and people have been voicing their opinions about the song and World Cup theme in general.

Netizens Divided Over Siir Siir

The high-energy content of the song and the performance by Nora were much appreciated by her fans. On social media, Nora’s unique dance moves, international recognition, and continued relationship with FIFA were also lauded. While some fans listed Siir Siir among the notable songs connected with the tournament, other fans noted Nora’s appearance at the World Cup as a remarkable feat in her international career.

However, there were also mixed opinions about the song, as some felt it did not match the energy usually seen in FIFA anthems. People compared the song to other World Cup anthems that have come before Siir Siir. For instance, someone argued that “I can’t feel the football vibe.” Also, some people commented that “Waka Waka remains unsurpassed,” and others that the song had a stronger Bollywood-pop tune than a World Cup tune. Some viewers even criticized the dance and the expression faces in the music video.

It’s my humble request, leave the game alone you cringe head — Soumyadip Dey (@2dipp) June 8, 2026

Congratulations 🥂

on your incredible work and achievement!

You truly deserve even more recognition, success, and appreciation for the impact you are creating.

Your dedication, vision, and hard work are inspiring.

Wishing you continued success and many more achievements ahead. — Dr.mehwish (@Mehwishguru) June 9, 2026

Beautiful song Nora I’m moved …hope this overtakes Speed’s song and becomes the official FIFA song — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaaan) June 9, 2026

Nora Credits Team Behind the Project

In her post announcing Siir Siir, Nora thanked all the creative talents whose efforts went into crafting the music video. She appreciated the contribution of the director, the choreographers, the dancers, the stylist and the whole production crew behind the making of the video.

About Siir Siir and FIFA World Cup 2026

Following the success of her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 event, Nora is now back with FIFA through the song Siir Siir. As part of the musical initiative organized by FIFA, the song is included in the official FIFA World Cup Album that sees artists from diverse cultures and music genres joining hands for a musical spectacle around the world.

The release of the song coincides with Nora’s planned performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Regardless of whether the song is being commended or criticized, one thing that cannot be argued is that Siir Siir has managed to create conversations among people. Given that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted in three nations – United States, Canada, and Mexico, Siir Siir remains the focus of attention.

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