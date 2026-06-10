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Home > Entertainment News > Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’

Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’

The high-energy content of the song and the performance by Nora were much appreciated by her fans. On social media, Nora's unique dance moves, international recognition, and continued relationship with FIFA were also lauded.

Nora Fatehi (PHOTO: IG)
Nora Fatehi (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 18:10 IST

Siir Siir is the name of Nora Fatehi’s recent international collaboration for the FIFA World Cup 2026 music project. Produced by Sanjoy, Siir Siir also features French musician Vegedream, and the song is a blend of pop and R&B elements and reflects the enthusiasm and international feel of football’s most important tournament.

The moment this song became available online, Siir Siir gained popularity on various social media platforms, and people have been voicing their opinions about the song and World Cup theme in general.

Netizens Divided Over Siir Siir

The high-energy content of the song and the performance by Nora were much appreciated by her fans. On social media, Nora’s unique dance moves, international recognition, and continued relationship with FIFA were also lauded. While some fans listed Siir Siir among the notable songs connected with the tournament, other fans noted Nora’s appearance at the World Cup as a remarkable feat in her international career.

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A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

However, there were also mixed opinions about the song, as some felt it did not match the energy usually seen in FIFA anthems. People compared the song to other World Cup anthems that have come before Siir Siir. For instance, someone argued that “I can’t feel the football vibe.” Also, some people commented that “Waka Waka remains unsurpassed,” and others that the song had a stronger Bollywood-pop tune than a World Cup tune. Some viewers even criticized the dance and the expression faces in the music video.

Nora Credits Team Behind the Project

In her post announcing Siir Siir, Nora thanked all the creative talents whose efforts went into crafting the music video. She appreciated the contribution of the director, the choreographers, the dancers, the stylist and the whole production crew behind the making of the video.

About Siir Siir and FIFA World Cup 2026

Following the success of her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 event, Nora is now back with FIFA through the song Siir Siir. As part of the musical initiative organized by FIFA, the song is included in the official FIFA World Cup Album that sees artists from diverse cultures and music genres joining hands for a musical spectacle around the world.

The release of the song coincides with Nora’s planned performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Regardless of whether the song is being commended or criticized, one thing that cannot be argued is that Siir Siir has managed to create conversations among people. Given that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted in three nations – United States, Canada, and Mexico, Siir Siir remains the focus of attention.

ALSO READ:  Pride Month 2026: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor To Rajkummar Rao, Actors Who Broke Stereotypes With Queer Characters

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Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’
Tags: entertainmentFIFA World Cup 2026home-hero-pos-14nora fatehiNora Fatehi Siir Siir Song

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Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’

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Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’
Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’
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