US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

ZettaMine AI Lab at Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8: PlatinaData AI, a United States-based AI product company operating under the vision of

“The Age of Platinum Data for AI” has launched Platina AI Labs in India, with ZettaMine Labs Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad’s leading enterprise AI and technology company, as its India Centre of Excellence Partner.

ZettaMine Labs helps lead and assist in the full operational spectrum in India — technology delivery, AI consulting, enterprise business development, research collaboration, and workforce operations — bringing a decade of enterprise execution capability and deep institutional relationships across India’s academic, corporate, and government ecosystems.

“India is not merely a sourcing destination for the global AI industry — it is the intellectual engine that will power it. With Platina AI Labs, we are creating a platform where India’s finest minds — doctors, lawyers, engineers, researchers, and linguists — earn real income doing work that shapes the future of AI. ZettaMine Labs brings its full depth of SAP, AI, and enterprise technology expertise to make this vision operational at scale. This is India’s moment to pioneer the AI journey of tomorrow”.

— Nag Gupta, Founder & Managing Director, ZettaMine Labs Pvt Ltd

The Platform — Pillars Of Platinum Quality

Built on the conviction that “Data is the modern-day key differentiator in the AI race,” Platina AI Labs delivers across five core pillars for frontier AI model development:

AI Model Training Data — Expert-verified, domain-accurate training datasets across most STEM verticals, thirty-plus languages, and specialised annotation domains — the foundational fuel for every large language model, multimodal AI system, and domain-specific AI application.

AI Data Copilots — Platina AI Labs’ proprietary AI + Human Synergy framework — AI Assistants for pre-labelling, AI Copilots guiding domain experts in real time, and AI Supervisors continuously validating quality. Reduces annotation time by 40% while raising accuracy, because AI amplifies human judgment rather than replacing it.

Synthetic Data — Domain-specific, statistically accurate synthetic datasets across autonomous driving, medical, legal, financial, and linguistic domains — enabling AI model training where real data is scarce, sensitive, or privacy-restricted.

Data Quality Assurance — Multi-layer validation at every stage: gold-standard embedding, inter-annotator agreement scoring, AI Supervisor automated checks, and domain expert review — consistently achieving 98–99% accuracy that frontier AI labs demand.

Domain Expert RLHF — Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback delivered by verified doctors, lawyers, engineers, and researchers — the human intelligence layer that aligns frontier AI models with real-world domain expertise.

Platina’s whitepaper details how it differentiates from other platforms and becomes a non-negotiable partner for enterprises building AI systems.

India’s Moment — Market, Mission & The Pm’s Vision

The AI data annotation for model training market stands at $4.89 billion in 2025, growing to $38 billion by 2035 — a cumulative $170 billion opportunity over the next decade. The world faces a shortage of millions of qualified AI model training experts. India, with 2.5-3 million STEM graduates annually, a #3 global AI competitiveness ranking (Stanford 2025, and 22 official languages, is the world’s most powerful answer to this shortage. The Government of India has approved the IndiaAI Mission with an outlay of ₹10,371 crore. NASSCOM projects IndiaAI will create 750,000 jobs and $500 billion in economic value.

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution.”

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Source: PM Modi quote: India AI Impact Summit 2026 — official government record.

Platina AI Labs and ZettaMine Labs believe in pursuing that direction of excellence — with active research to power AI systems across Autonomous Driving & Physical Intelligence, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cloud Security & Cybersecurity, Agriculture & Rural AI, Financial Services & Legal AI, and Multilingual & Indic NLP.

AI and Future Of Work — Expert Rater Jobs

AI raises the premium on genuine expertise combined with AI literacy. Every AI model ever built requires human knowledge to train, evaluate, and align it. The more powerful AI becomes, the greater the need for valuable domain expertise grows.

Graduates must master their core domain and build AI literacy alongside it — neither alone is sufficient. Experienced professionals must refresh their domain fundamentals and embrace AI as an amplifier of existing capability. Retired experts must recognise that decades of accumulated knowledge are irreplaceable in an AI economy, as no algorithm can substitute for genuine mastery. The AI model training economy is itself proof — creating thousands of new expert roles that are highly compensating for the domain knowledge India’s professionals already possess.

Who This Is For

Students & Graduates Master your core subject. Build AI and IT literacy alongside it. STEM Experts (especially Masters & PhDs) are commercially valuable to the AI industry today — the combination is the most sought-after professional profile of the next decade. Working Professionals Doctors, lawyers, CAs, engineers, and cybersecurity professionals can now contribute to cutting-edge AI model training — flexibly, independently, and without disrupting their primary career. Retired Experts, Veterans & House Wives Former judges, senior physicians, retired professors, and veteran engineers bring irreplaceable expertise. No age requirement, no commute, no minimum commitment. Professors & Researchers Faculty from IITs, IIITs, NITs, NLUs, and medical and humanities institutions are invited as domain expert annotators and research collaborators across premier institution partnerships.

About The Companies

PlatinaData.AI — USA PlatinaData AI delivers AI Model Training data, Annotation Copilot technology, and Synthetic Data solutions to frontier AI laboratories and enterprise technology companies worldwide. Platina AI Labs Pvt Ltd is its India Centre of Excellence. www.platinadata.ai ZettaMine Labs — India Centre of Excellence Partner, Hyderabad’s foremost enterprise AI, SAP, and technology company with over a decade of delivery excellence across India, and a Global Customer, a DPIIT-recognised startup. www.zettamine.com

Website: https://www.zettamine.com/

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