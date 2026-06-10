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Home > Education News > BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status

The BSF has declared the Constable Tradesman Result 2025, with around 1.81 lakh candidates qualifying for the written examination. Shortlisted aspirants can download the result PDF from the official website and check their roll numbers as the recruitment process moves into its crucial second phase.

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here's How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status (Via AI)
BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here's How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 19:06 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the Constable Tradesman Result 2025, clearing the way for more than 1.81 lakh candidates to appear in the next stage of the recruitment process. The result relates to candidates who participated in the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Trade Test conducted under the ongoing recruitment drive. Candidates can now check their qualifying status through the official BSF website. The declaration of the result marks a major milestone in one of the country’s largest paramilitary recruitment exercises, with thousands of aspirants moving a step closer to securing a position in the Border Security Force.

More Than 1.81 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

According to official information, approximately 1.81 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the second phase, which consists of a written examination. The shortlisted candidates have successfully cleared the initial screening stages and will now compete in the next round of the selection process.

The written test is expected to play a decisive role in determining which candidates advance further in the recruitment process. Those whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have been provisionally selected for the next stage.

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How To Check BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

  1. Visit the official BSF website.
  2. Open the recruitment or results section.
  3. Click on the Constable Tradesman Result 2025 link.
  4. Download the result PDF.
  5. Use the search option (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number.
  6. Save the PDF for future reference.
  7. Written Examination Next In Selection Process

Candidates who have qualified in the first phase will now appear for the written examination. The performance of candidates in this stage will determine their progression to the remaining phases of recruitment. The BSF selection process is designed to evaluate physical fitness, trade skills, knowledge, and overall suitability for service in the force. With such a large number of candidates advancing to the next round, competition is expected to remain intense.

One Of BSF’s Biggest Recruitment Drives

The Constable Tradesman recruitment drive covers multiple trades and offers opportunities to candidates from diverse educational and vocational backgrounds. The vacancies span roles such as cook, barber, washerman, sweeper, carpenter, plumber, electrician, tailor, and several other trades.

Officials have advised shortlisted candidates to keep track of updates regarding examination schedules, admit cards, and further instructions through the official BSF portal. Candidates should also ensure that all required documents remain ready for future verification stages.

Aspirants Begin Preparation For Crucial Written Test

With the result now out, attention will shift to the written examination, which is expected to significantly narrow the pool of candidates. Aspirants are likely to intensify their preparation as they aim to secure a place in one of India’s premier border guarding forces.

The announcement has brought relief to successful candidates while setting the stage for the next crucial phase of the recruitment process.

READ MORE: UPSC GK Quiz: Why Is Water Wet? the Scientific Answer Behind This Tricky Question That Challenges IAS and IPS Aspirants

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BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status
Tags: BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025BSF Merit List PDFBSF PST PET ResultBSF Recruitment NewsBSF Result 2025BSF Tradesman RecruitmentBSF Written Test

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BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status
BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status
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