Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 Declared: Muskan Chaudhary Tops Pre Deled Exam; Scorecards Available Online

The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre DElEd) Result 2026 has been announced. Nearly 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the entrance examination and were relieved to know their results. The results of the entrance examinations are announced by the Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar from Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Kota, the conducting authority.

Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official result portal with the help of registration number and date of birth. Muskan Chaudhary from Sri Ganganagar topped the examination.

Announcement of the results helps in starting the counselling and admission process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme, which is a mandatory qualification for all aspiring primary school teachers of Rajasthan.

Who was the topper of Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

Muskan Chaudhary [edit] topped the Rajasthan BSTC [Pre DElEd] Examination 2026. She was declared the topper on the basis of the official result declaration ceremony in Kota.

The attainment of topper status is an achievement of a large number of candidates who appeared for the examination from all over the state. The merit list, including details of their rank in the exam and details of the result, has been posted on the official result portal. Candidates can now view their individual marks and rankings to anticipate their likelihood of admission through call/counselling.

How do we download the Rajasthan BSTC scorecards

Candidates may verify their results on the official website of the Pre-DElEd examination. To generate the scorecard, one has to enter the registration number and date of birth. Once logged in, the results page will display the marks, rank and qualifying status. It is recommended to take down and save a copy of the scorecard, as it will be needed during admission and counselling. The conducting authority has requested candidates crosscheck the correctness of all information displayed on the scorecard and bring any errors through the relevant channels.

What are the Rajasthan BSTC 2026 Exam stats

Virtual Multitier Operating Unit (VMOU) officials said that a total of 605,242 applications were received for the examination this year. 497,178 candidates appeared for the exam. Across 41 districts of Rajasthan, at 1,774 examination centres, the entrance examination was conducted in multiple phases under rigorous monitoring.

How was BSTC 2026 conducted under AI surveillance

This year’s Rajasthan BSTC examination saw the introduction of technology-based monitoring measures to curb malpractice and improve transparency.

For the first time, CCTV cameras installed in 887 examination centres were monitored by artificial intelligence software. Apurv Anand, Assistant Director of Technical Services at the Rajasthan State Election and Agricultural Marketing Assistance Centre, said the aim was to secure a transparent and cheating-free examination process.

This was part of a wider initiative to ensure examination security and preserve the admissions process’s credibility.

What follows after Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026

Candidates who have been qualified for the examination will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to D.El.Ed. colleges in Rajasthan.

Admissions into the courses will be based on rankings, seat availability, reservation quotas and categories, and preferences expressed in counselling. Candidates will also have to provide supporting documents such as certificates of educational qualifications, a domicile certificate, a category certificate and other eligibility proofs.

The DElEd programme offers candidates a ticket to become primary school teachers – a requirement to teach Classes I to V in schools in Rajasthan. With the consequent release of results, it is important for candidates to keep an eye on official notifications for counselling registration, seat allotment and admission opening dates.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule