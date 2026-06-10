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Home > Regionals News > Which Indian City Is Known As The Temple City Of India?

Which Indian City Is Known As The Temple City Of India?

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is known as the Temple City Of India for its hundreds of historic temples, rich Kalinga architecture and centuries-old spiritual heritage.

Bhubaneswar is known as temple city of India (Image: ANI)
Bhubaneswar is known as temple city of India (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 16:57 IST

The Temple City Of India, Bhubaneswar, still retains its pride of place as the city’s heritage dating from many centuries ago. Famous for its unique legacy of shrines, stone temples and sculptures, the Temple City Of India enjoys a tradition which dates back to over two millennia. Even to this day, tourists arriving at Bhubaneswar can see a city whose skyline is dominated by a blend of both historic temples and new construction, carrying forward the tradition that made the city famous for such a long time. The legacy of the Temple City Of India lies in the abundance of temples here. According to historians, there were hundreds of temples located in the area of Bhubaneswar in ancient times, thereby making it an important centre of Hindu religion in eastern India.

Heritage rooted in centuries of devotion and architecture

The temples of Bhubaneswar are renowned for their classic Kalinga style architecture. Some of the temples have been erected more than 1000 years ago and showcase the high caliber architecture of different eras of Odisha’s past. The existing buildings serve as a continuous link between various styles and techniques of Indian architecture over a span of more than ten centuries, starting with 6th century CE all the way until now.

It is not uncommon to see the term “Ekamra Kshetra” being used by locals as an alternative name for the historic part of the city. As some of the temples that once existed within its boundaries have been destroyed by time, many have managed to withstand it, thus securing the title of the Temple City Of India.

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Landmark shrines that define the city’s identity

One of the most popular religious destinations includes Lingaraj Temple, which is an impressive structure built in the 11th century AD and dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the best example of Odia temple architecture. Another notable structure that deserves to be mentioned is Rajarani Temple, famous for its intricate carvings and made from sandstone.

Other notable temples include Muktesvara Temple, considered to be a gem of early Kalinga temple architecture. Noteworthy is also Ananta Vasudeva Temple, which is the only Vaishnavite shrine situated in the city traditionally devoted to Lord Shiva. Vishnu Temple, Bhubaneswar is another 12th century AD temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. All these temples, along with many others found throughout the ancient part of the city and Bindusagar Lake, support the title Temple City Of India.

A unique title among India’s sacred cities

India has many cities celebrated for their temples, including Varanasi and Madurai. However, Bhubaneswar remains uniquely recognised across the country as the Temple City Of India because of its unmatched concentration of temples and the continuity of its religious and architectural heritage over centuries.

The city also forms part of Odisha’s famous Swarna Tribhuja, or Golden Triangle, along with Puri and Konark. Together, these destinations attract some of the highest numbers of visitors to the state. For many travellers, the enduring appeal of Bhubaneswar lies in the fact that the Temple City Of India is not just a historical label but a living reflection of faith, culture and architectural brilliance that continues to shape the city today.

Also Read: 7 Small changes That Can Improve Your Health In Just 30 Days   

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Which Indian City Is Known As The Temple City Of India?
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Which Indian City Is Known As The Temple City Of India?

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