Home > Business > GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

GAIL's National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

GAIL launched Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) in Bhubaneswar at Cosmopolis and Shreekhetra Residencies. MP Aparajita Sarangi highlighted safety, convenience, and affordability, advancing India’s gas-based economy vision.

GAIL (Pic: Reuters)
GAIL (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 19, 2026 13:20:48 IST

GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

GAIL Expands Clean Energy Access in Bhubaneswar

During the National PNG Drive 2.0, state-owned company GAIL successfully launched Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) supply at two prominent residential societies in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant step toward expanding clean, safe, and reliable energy access to households in the city.

PNG Inaugurations at Cosmopolis and Shreekhetra Residencies

The first inauguration took place at Cosmopolis Residential Society, Khandagiri, comprising 835 flats. The DPNG supply was formally commissioned in the presence of Kausik Das, General Manager-CGD and Officer-in-Charge, Bhubaneswar, along with senior GAIL CGD officials and residents. The event was graced by Member of Parliament for Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, who inaugurated the DPNG supply at the apartment complex.

Following this, DPNG supply was also launched at Shreekhetra Residency Society, Aiginia, comprising 144 flats. The MP reiterated her positive experience as a PNG user and highlighted the benefits of safety, convenience, uninterrupted supply, and affordability.

GAIL’s Role in India’s Gas-Based Economy

Speaking on the occasion, Aparajita Sarangi stated that the launch of PNG supply was an important step toward fulfilling the Government of India’s vision of developing a gas-based economy. Residents of both societies welcomed the initiative and appreciated GAIL’s efforts to expand PNG infrastructure across Bhubaneswar. The events concluded with a symbolic ignition of PNG supply, marking the successful commissioning of gas connections and reinforcing GAIL’s commitment to promoting clean energy solutions under the National PNG Drive 2.0.

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India’s leading natural gas transmission and distribution company, with pipelines, processing and petrochemical plants, upstream oil and gas interests, and LNG regasification terminals across India.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Tags: Bhubaneswar, Domestic Piped Natural Gas, GAIL, PNG

GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

