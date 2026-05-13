Why India Raised Gold, Silver Import Duty And What It Means For You | Explained

Gold import duty: In a strong policy move to curb non-essential imports and conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves in the face of rising global uncertainty, the Centre has raised the import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from the earlier 6 per cent, according to the latest government notification.

But this move is much more than just the price of gold going up overnight. The duty hike is part of a larger economic strategy as India grapples with rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, pressure on forex reserves and tensions in West Asia. The effect is felt across the entire gold ecosystem – from jewellery buyers to investors, bullion traders and the wedding market.

So if you were planning on buying gold jewellery or coins or investing in bullion anytime soon, your maths may have changed overnight.

This has been the government’s swift response to a call by PM Narendra Modi last week to limit gold imports and spending on the precious metal for a year if possible. The import duty on both gold and silver will be the basic customs duty of 10% plus a 5% AIDC, totalling 15%.

Also Read: PM Modi Urges Indians to “Not Buy Gold” for One Year Amid West Asia War – What Does It Mean for Gold Prices, Demand, Forex and the Rupee?

According to the market experts, it is not merely a routine hike but a well-thought-out macroeconomic decision by the government to check dollar outflows at a time when India’s import bill is high because of spiralling oil prices and geopolitical threats emerging from Iran.

India has raised import duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, making jewellery and bullion costlier as the government moves to conserve forex reserves amid rising global uncertainty. (AI Generated)

Why has it been so quick, and what do all these imply for the buyers, investors and the economy?

Why did India increase import duty on gold and silver?

The reason is simple. India imports most of its gold and pays for it in US dollars.

Unlike countries that mine large amounts of gold at home, India depends heavily on imports to meet demand from weddings, festivals, investment and household savings.

India alone spent close to $72 billion on gold imports in FY26, one of the biggest import bills ever on the precious metal in the country, it is reported.

Meanwhile crude oil has soared amid rising tensions in West Asia and fears about the Strait of Hormuz shipping route. India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil needs, and rising oil prices are already putting pressure on the country’s dollar reserves.

Now add huge gold imports into the equation, and the pressure gets even bigger.

The government’s concern is clear. Too many dollars going out of India for non-essentials like gold could put more pressure on the rupee and increase the current account deficit (CAD).

What is the government trying to do?

Basically, the government wants people to buy less imported gold.

If gold becomes more expensive, demand may cool off. When demand comes down, imports come down. When imports come down, dollars don’t go out of India.

Even with a fall of 30-40 per cent in gold imports, economists say that India could save close to $20-25 billion in foreign exchange every year.

The idea is to conserve forex reserves for vital imports, like:

Petroleum, Crude

Fertilisers

Raw materials for industry

Defence equipment

Imports of infrastructure and technology

This is why the move is being regarded as an economic protection step and not only a taxation decision.

So will gold prices jump right away?

Yes — and buyers are likely to feel the impact almost right away.

Even before this move, gold prices in India traded near record levels. At current rates, 24K gold is hovering around ₹15,475 per gram, while silver prices are close to ₹2.78 lakh–₹2.90 lakh per kilogram.

Under the earlier 6% duty structure, the import duty burden on gold worth ₹154,750 was about ₹9,285.

The new 15% duty structure takes that up to over ₹23,000 – and that is before adding GST, making charges and jeweller margins.

That means your jewellery bill could shoot up.

What changes can buyers expect today?

The move hits investment buying and cultural gold consumption.

Buying gold in India is a deeply emotional process. Demand is often driven by weddings, festivals and family traditions regardless of prices. But clearly the government is trying to discourage new purchases, especially large discretionary buying.

The coming attractions:

Some families may postpone buying jewellery

Investors may turn to Gold ETFs or digital gold

Light jewellery could see increased demand

More people could be trading old jewellery for new gold

Interestingly, in recent months investors had already started to move to paper gold products, such as ETFs.

Why is this move significant for the economy?

This move is important because it directly affects India’s dollar outflow.

You can reduce gold imports by:

Defend foreign exchange reserves

Alleviate rupee pressure

Reduce the current account deficit

Stop the speculative hoarding of gold

Support critical imports like crude oil

The government has also announced concessional duty rates for the precious metal recycling and recovery categories, indicating its desire for the industry to recycle more gold domestically instead of relying heavily on imports.

Is gold smuggling making a comeback?

This is one of the biggest criticisms of the bullion industry that is being raised right now.

When import duties on gold are increased sharply, illegal trade often becomes profitable again due to the gap in price between legal and smuggled gold.

Industry experts worry that:

Smuggling routes across neighbouring countries may be reactivated.

Bullion cash trade transactions may increase

Customs enforcement challenges may increase

Gold smuggling had declined following the tariff reductions in 2024, but the latest increase could change that.

How will jewellers and bullion dealers be affected?

This move could put immediate business pressure on jewellers.

The industry could see higher inventory costs, softer customer demand and rising working capital needs in the near term. Higher duties are now also applicable to jewellery findings and components.

But several trade groups appear divided on the issue. Many traders are concerned about weak demand, but some have also publicly supported the government’s move, calling it necessary in the current global scenario.

Bottom Line

Much more than making jewellery expensive is this hike in duty on gold imports.

This is a move by India to save dollars, to shield forex reserves and to ease economic pressure when crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and rupee weakness are all mounting at the same time.

This means higher prices for consumers. For investors, that could mean more money going into ETFs and digital gold. And for the economy, the government hopes it will help reduce unnecessary dollar outflows and stabilise the external balance.

The bigger question now is whether higher prices will really hit gold demand – or simply push more trade into unofficial channels.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. When did the revised gold import duty come into effect?

The revised import duty structure will come into effect at midnight following the CBIC notification.

Q. What is the revised import duty on gold and silver?

India increased effective import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%.

Q. Why has the government increased the duty?

The increase is intended to curb imports, support forex reserves, defend the rupee and address pressure on the dollar due to soaring crude oil prices and geopolitical stress.

Q. Would gold prices rally further in India?

A higher import duty could push domestic gold prices even higher and could put pressure on jewellery demand; however, prices could follow global trends.

Q. What did PM Modi say about buying gold?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to not buy gold for one year so that India could maintain its foreign exchange reserves.