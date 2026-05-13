Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

German model and influencer LizLaz has found herself in a bizarre social media hotspot recently after claiming to have seen a scandal by Indian batsman Virat Kohli to sully his image before his World Cup triumph. As Kohli accidentally liked one of her posts on Instagram, LizLaz went viral and in an interview, she has mentioned that some media persons allegedly approached her with offers to make bad comments about the former India captain. Her remarks have created a lot of controversy on the internet with fans of the cricketer reacting strongly to her claims and standing up for Kohli across social networking sites.

What Did LizLaz Say About Virat Kohli?

In an interview with Filmymantra Media, LizLaz admitted to being asked to make allegations against Kohli and showed him in a bad light in the public eye. The offers consisted of spreading out accusations with regards to incidents that she claimed never occurred, she said ‘Some journalists even gave me money to say bad things about him and make accusations against him over things he did not do,’ she alleged in viral videos that were circulating online. But the German influencer chose not to take the offer due to the fact that she did not want to lie to earn some money, she said. She has also assured that Kohli is always her favourite cricketer and she had no intention of ruining Kohli’s reputation.







What Was The Whole Controversy About?

The drama stems from the viral ‘like’ incident which made LizLaz a ‘fame’ for Indian cricket fans. Kohli‘s response to one of her social media posts soon became a hot topic, attracting attention and sparking a lot of discussion online. LizLaz said she didn’t know anything about the incident until her cell phone began to ring and messages started to come in. She said social media users took screen shots and posted them on social media extensively which made her an overnight internet sensation. She recalled the attention she suddenly received, because she went to Google and saw pages and pages about her! She also had fun talking about the culture when they were discussing the controversy, stating that while there’s been a search for ‘Who is LizLaz?’ In India, there’s been a search for ‘Who is Virat Kohli?’ in Germany, as cricket is not very popular there.

Virat Kohli Busy In IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Kohli is staying right on track with his cricket career as the focus of his name remains on the field. The star batsman is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing edition of IPL. The social media argument surrounding LizLaz, however, is continuing to swirl against the cricketer, with Kohli’s supporters overwhelmingly supporting him for saying no to what it was an attempt to propagate false narratives about the cricketer.

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