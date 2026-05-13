LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

LizLaz claimed she was allegedly offered money by journalists to make false statements against Virat Kohli after going viral over his accidental Instagram 'like' on her post. The German model said she refused to 'lie for money', while the controversy sparked massive discussion among Kohli’s fans on social media.

(Image Credit: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)
(Image Credit: LizLaz/Virat Kohli Via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 09:36 IST

German model and influencer LizLaz has found herself in a bizarre social media hotspot recently after claiming to have seen a scandal by Indian batsman Virat Kohli to sully his image before his World Cup triumph. As Kohli accidentally liked one of her posts on Instagram, LizLaz went viral and in an interview, she has mentioned that some media persons allegedly approached her with offers to make bad comments about the former India captain. Her remarks have created a lot of controversy on the internet with fans of the cricketer reacting strongly to her claims and standing up for Kohli across social networking sites.

What Did LizLaz Say About Virat Kohli?

In an interview with Filmymantra Media, LizLaz admitted to being asked to make allegations against Kohli and showed him in a bad light in the public eye. The offers consisted of spreading out accusations with regards to incidents that she claimed never occurred, she said ‘Some journalists even gave me money to say bad things about him and make accusations against him over things he did not do,’ she alleged in viral videos that were circulating online. But the German influencer chose not to take the offer due to the fact that she did not want to lie to earn some money, she said. She has also assured that Kohli is always her favourite cricketer and she had no intention of ruining Kohli’s reputation.



What Was The Whole Controversy About?

The drama stems from the viral ‘like’ incident which made LizLaz a ‘fame’ for Indian cricket fans. Kohlis response to one of her social media posts soon became a hot topic, attracting attention and sparking a lot of discussion online. LizLaz said she didn’t know anything about the incident until her cell phone began to ring and messages started to come in. She said social media users took screen shots and posted them on social media extensively which made her an overnight internet sensation. She recalled the attention she suddenly received, because she went to Google and saw pages and pages about her! She also had fun talking about the culture when they were discussing the controversy, stating that while there’s been a search for ‘Who is LizLaz?’ In India, there’s been a search for ‘Who is Virat Kohli?’ in Germany, as cricket is not very popular there.

Virat Kohli Busy In IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Kohli is staying right on track with his cricket career as the focus of his name remains on the field. The star batsman is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing edition of IPL. The social media argument surrounding LizLaz, however, is continuing to swirl against the cricketer, with Kohli’s supporters overwhelmingly supporting him for saying no to what it was an attempt to propagate false narratives about the cricketer.

Also Read: Who Designed Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Outing Look? Here’s All About The Mural Artist From Ahmedabad

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’
Tags: LizLazLizLaz breaks silenceLizLaz virat kohlivirat kohli indtagramVirat kohli like instagramvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Who Was Dileep Raj? 48-Year-Old Kannada Actor Dies, Last Mysterious Instagram Post Goes Viral

Cannes 2026: Guillermo del Toro Blasts AI Fans, Says Art Isn’t Made With a ‘F**king App’ As He Roars Back With ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

Cannes 2026: Juror Paul Laverty Blasts Hollywood Over Susan Sarandon Blacklisting, Says Gaza War Critics Are ‘The Best Of…’

Cannes 2026 Day 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt’s Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look, Viral Fashion Moments And Palme d’Or Buzz Steal The Spotlight

Who Designed Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Outing Look? Here’s All About The Mural Artist From Ahmedabad

LATEST NEWS

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

Who Was Prateek Yadav’s Mother Sadhna Gupta? All About Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife

Stocks To Watch Today on May 13: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone-Idea, HPCL, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cipla In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 13: Can Sensex, Nifty Recover After Tuesday’s Bloodbath Or Will Bears Tighten Grip Further?

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’
Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’
Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’
Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

QUICK LINKS