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Home > Education News > PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results today (May 13, 2026) at 12 pm.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2026
PSEB Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 09:06 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 12 board exam marks today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Students from Science, Commerce and Arts are waiting for their marks sheet to be available online through the official website. The result publicity is being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, which has also provided multiple ways digitally to check the result to avoid overloading the website. Candidates will also be able to see their results on DigiLocker, the UMANG application and via SMS. The online marksheet released today will be provisional. The official certificates will be released by the respective schools at a later date after verification. Candidates should keep their roll number handy along with the login details to avoid waiting time when the result link is activated.

When Will PSEB 12th Result 2026 Be Announced

The PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced today, on May 13, 2026, at 12 pm. The result link will be activated on the official website, and candidates can check the results online in real time. The board has assured the release of the result of all the streams at the same time.

Where to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Online

Candidates can check their result on the official website pseb.ac.in. As soon as it is released on the official website, the direct link to Class 12 Result 2026 will be posted on the website’s home page. Candidates only need to provide their roll number and date of birth to see their results. The website might be slow to load due to the high number of candidates accessing the results. Hence, candidates have to remain patient.

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How to Download PSEB12th Marksheet 2026

Once the result is announced on the screen, students can download the provisional marksheet from the official website itself. Candidates should keep a soft copy of the marksheet and should take a printout of it for future academic admission. The online marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status, but it won’t replace the original certificate issued by the schools.

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 through SMS, DigiLocker and UMANG

In addition to the official website, students can check the results through other digital platforms. For SMS service, candidates can send their roll numbers in the given format to the official number of the board, and the result will be sent to their mobile phones. DigiLocker and the UMANG app will also host the digital marksheets, and students will be able to access and download their marksheets anytime.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the PSEB 12th Marksheet 2026

The provisional marksheet will contain the name, roll number, DOB, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. It will also contain the school name and examination year. Students should check all the information carefully and inform schools or board authorities if there is any mistake in their marks sheet. The result will be declared at noon, and thousands of students across Punjab will check their result. The board has ensured a smooth and transparent result process through multiple platforms for easy access by all the candidates.


Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
Tags: psebPSEB 12th MarksheetPSEB 12th Result 2026PSEB Class 12 resultPSEB resultPunjab Board 12th result

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps
PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

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