Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. According to reports, he was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital around 6 am, where doctors declared him dead. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was also the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.
Who Was Prateek Yadav?
Despite belonging to one of India’s most prominent political families, Prateek Yadav maintained a distance from active politics. Instead, he focused on business ventures, particularly in the fitness and real estate sectors.
Uttar Pradesh | Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav’s husband, passes away at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/sfTSckHsU9
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in Britain. Over the years, he built a career outside the political sphere and was known for his entrepreneurial interests.
In Lucknow, Prateek owned a gym named ‘The Fitness Planet’. Apart from his fitness business, he was also associated with social welfare activities through an organisation called ‘Jeev Aashray’.
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prateek Yadav, son of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, passed away at a civil hospital in Lucknow
(Visuals from outside the Civil Hospital) pic.twitter.com/yamUNNVKi2
— IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026
Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death
According to reports, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will perform a post-mortem examination of Prateek’s dead body to confirm the cause of death. No injuries were found on the body, according to the reports.
Also Read: UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin