Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. According to reports, he was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital around 6 am, where doctors declared him dead. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was also the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Despite belonging to one of India’s most prominent political families, Prateek Yadav maintained a distance from active politics. Instead, he focused on business ventures, particularly in the fitness and real estate sectors.

Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in Britain. Over the years, he built a career outside the political sphere and was known for his entrepreneurial interests.

In Lucknow, Prateek owned a gym named ‘The Fitness Planet’. Apart from his fitness business, he was also associated with social welfare activities through an organisation called ‘Jeev Aashray’.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prateek Yadav, son of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, passed away at a civil hospital in Lucknow (Visuals from outside the Civil Hospital) pic.twitter.com/yamUNNVKi2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death

According to reports, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will perform a post-mortem examination of Prateek’s dead body to confirm the cause of death. No injuries were found on the body, according to the reports.

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