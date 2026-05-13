LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026 Dalal Street akhilesh yadav marco rubio Spotify down chinese-president diljit dosanjh ashish-sood NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam Nashik NEET mouni roy Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away at 38 in Lucknow. Prateek was reportedly brought to Civil Hospital early Tuesday morning, where doctors declared him dead. He was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav and had built a career in fitness, real estate, and social welfare activities.

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son and Aparna Yadav’s husband, dies at 38 in Lucknow. Photo: X.
Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son and Aparna Yadav’s husband, dies at 38 in Lucknow. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 08:04 IST

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. According to reports, he was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital around 6 am, where doctors declared him dead. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was also the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Despite belonging to one of India’s most prominent political families, Prateek Yadav maintained a distance from active politics. Instead, he focused on business ventures, particularly in the fitness and real estate sectors.

Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in Britain. Over the years, he built a career outside the political sphere and was known for his entrepreneurial interests.

In Lucknow, Prateek owned a gym named ‘The Fitness Planet’. Apart from his fitness business, he was also associated with social welfare activities through an organisation called ‘Jeev Aashray’.

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death

According to reports, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will perform a post-mortem examination of Prateek’s dead body to confirm the cause of death. No injuries were found on the body, according to the reports. 

Also Read: UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow
Tags: akhilesh yadavAparna Yadavhome-hero-pos-1Mulayam Singh Yadavprateek yadavup newsUttar pradesh news

RELATED News

Sanatan Must be Eradicated: Udhayanidhi Stalin Reiterates Controversial Statement In Vijay’s Presence | Watch

Who Is JCD Prabhakar? Why Vijay Chose MGR-Era Veteran As Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Cannes 2026: Juror Paul Laverty Blasts Hollywood Over Susan Sarandon Blacklisting, Says Gaza War Critics Are ‘The Best Of…’

Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

Spotify Outage: What We Know About The Music App Being Down Before Service Was Restored

Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma

Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

India And Russia Set To Discuss Progress On Key Agreements At Jaishankar-Lavrov Meeting

Two Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In UP’s Ghaziabad

Donald Trump Heads To China For Key Trade Discussions, May Raise Iran Concerns With Xi Jinping

India Has 60-Day Crude, LNG Reserves And 45 Days Of LPG; No Supply Concerns: Hardeep Singh Puri

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow
Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow
Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow
Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

QUICK LINKS