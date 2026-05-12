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Home > Regionals News > Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut

Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops located near temples, schools, and bus stands across the state. The move, announced within days of taking office, is being projected as a major public welfare step by the newly formed TVK government.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near temples, schools and bus stands in 2 weeks. Photo: ANI.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near temples, schools and bus stands in 2 weeks. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 09:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has started his office as Chief Minister with a big step, ordering the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations in the State. The shops will close within two weeks, in the interest of public welfare, according to the CM’s directive. After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

“With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close–within two weeks–717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Currently, 4,765 retail liquor shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. From among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, issued directives to conduct a survey and identify those shops located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. In accordance with the aforementioned order, it was identified that 717 retail liquor shops are currently operating within these three specified categories,” a press release read.

717 Retail Liquor Shops To Close In Tamil Nadu

“Taking public welfare into consideration, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has ordered the closure–within the next two weeks–of a total of 717 retail liquor shops, comprising 276 shops located near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands,” the release added.

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Why Is Vijay Closing TASMAC Outlets?

Although TASMAC liquor shops make up for high revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close several of these retail outlets.

The TASMAC has also come under the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Last year, the probe agency had conducted raids at multiple premises across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its manifesto has also promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Meets

Earlier, Vijay on Monday met former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin at his residence in Chennai. During the visit, Vijay also met former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state.

The visit comes a day after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, in the oath-taking ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took oath as members of the House on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: TVK’s Vijay Meets MK Stalin After Taking Oath As Tamil Nadu CM. What’s Cooking?

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Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut
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Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut

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Vijay’s First Big Decision As Tamil Nadu CM: 717 Liquor Shops Near Places Of Worship, Schools To Shut
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