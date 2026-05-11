Heatwave Horror in Vidarbha: Over 350 Heatstroke Cases in Akola-Amravati, Labourer Dies as Temperatures Cross 45°C

The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is under severe heatwave stress as Akola and Amravati reel from extreme temperatures crossing 45°C, triggering a serious health emergency. Vidarbha is really hot now. This is making life very hard for people. They are getting very sick because of the heat. The heat is so bad that it is causing a lot of people to get heatstroke. This is making the hospitals very busy. People are in trouble because of the heat. Authorities report more than 350 heatstroke cases across both districts, while a labourer has died due to suspected sunstroke amid the relentless heat. The weather forecasters are warning us about the heat. Vidarbha is facing a health problem because of the heatwave.

350+ Heatstroke Cases Reported

The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is facing a severe heatwave as Akola and Amravati continue to record scorching temperatures crossing 45°C. The extreme conditions have triggered a public health emergency across the region.

Health authorities report more than 350 cases of heatstroke and heat-related illness across Akola and Amravati. Hospitals are seeing a steady rush of patients suffering from dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke, putting pressure on emergency services.

Amid the intense heat, a labourer has reportedly died due to suspected sunstroke. Officials say outdoor workers are among the worst affected as prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures takes a serious toll.

Hospitals Struggle With Patient Influx

Medical facilities in both districts are operating under strain, with emergency wards crowded throughout the day. Doctors warn that several cases are severe and require urgent care, especially among vulnerable groups.

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert

The India Meteorological Department has maintained a heatwave warning for Vidarbha, citing dry winds and persistently high temperatures. Akola has recently recorded some of the highest readings in the country this season.

District administrations have advised residents to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions against direct sun exposure. Employers have also been urged to adjust work timings for labourers.

Situation Remains Critical

Officials warn that the situation may worsen if the heatwave continues. With rising temperatures and increasing health emergencies, Vidarbha remains on high alert for further heat-related incidents.

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