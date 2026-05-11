Hindu Girls Made To Wear Hijab In UP School? 3 Teachers Suspended After Viral Video Triggers Inquiry In Sambhal

In the viral video, a controversy emerged from a PM Shri school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, showing allegations that Hindu students were made to wear hijabs and Islamic caps during an event. The clip triggered public outrage after circulating on social media on May 7. Following the incident, three teachers were suspended, and an official inquiry was launched. Authorities are now investigating claims of promoting religious practices inside the government school.

What triggered the controversy

The issue reportedly began after allegations surfaced that certain teachers were encouraging students to follow religious practices within the school premises. According to initial claims, Hindu boys were allegedly asked to wear caps, while girls were encouraged to wear hijabs. Some students were also reportedly instructed on religious gestures such as “sajda,” leading to concerns of religious influence in an educational setting.

After the video circulated widely online, Sambhal Block Education Officer Anshul Kumar visited the school on May 8 for an on-site inquiry. During the inspection, statements from students were recorded to understand what had occurred. The school is located in Jalab Sarai village in Sambhal, where the matter quickly gained local attention.

Administrative action and suspension

Based on the inquiry report, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Alka Sharma suspended three staff members, including principal Mohammad Anzar Ahmad, acting headmaster Valesh Kumar, and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz. Officials stated that the action was taken due to alleged promotion of religious activities and administrative lapses.

The acting headmaster was also suspended for reportedly failing to inform higher authorities about the situation and not discharging supervisory responsibilities properly. Education officials noted that maintaining a neutral and non-discriminatory environment in schools is mandatory under government rules, and any deviation is taken seriously.

Students’ statements and investigation findings

During the investigation, several students reportedly claimed that religious practices were being discussed or encouraged within classroom settings. Some students stated they were told to follow specific religious practices, which raised further concerns among officials reviewing the matter.

The Block Education Officer’s report also mentioned that both the principal and assistant teacher were absent during the inspection. Authorities later learned that the principal was on medical leave, while acting arrangements were in place. The findings pointed to possible lapses in communication and oversight within the school administration.

FIR filed and ongoing inquiry

Following the report, an FIR has been registered against the principal and assistant teacher for alleged promotion of religious activities, creating discord, and discriminatory conduct. Officials have stated that further investigation is underway to verify all claims and statements collected during the inquiry.

The education department has emphasized that strict action will be taken if violations of school conduct rules are confirmed. The matter remains under review, and authorities are expected to submit a detailed report after completing the investigation process.

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