GT vs SRH: How Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium Will Impact IPL 2026 Points Table And Playoff Race

GT vs SRH: The race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs is heating up, and each team in contention will be fighting tooth and nail to not just finish among the top four but make every effort to make it into the top two places on the IPL 2026 points table. Tonight, it is a clash between two of the teams that find themselves in the top four as the Gujarat Titans host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. SRH is placed second with 14 points, and just behind them, joint on points is their opponent for the night.

A win tonight for either of the two teams will take them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings. Meanwhile, a loss despite a strong effort in the season so far could make playoff qualification tricky. So, here is a look at how the result of GT vs SRH at Narendra Modi Stadium will impact the IPL 2026 points table and playoff qualifications.

GT vs SRH: Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table if Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad ?

The hosts, the Gujarat Titans, will be itching to take the field and take the two points away from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. If the Shubman Gill-led side manages to win tonight, it will be their fifth win in a row. More importantly, a win tonight will take the Titans to the top of the IPL 2026 points table, overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, SRH, who have a high net run rate, might not be too disheartened if they lose tonight.

GT vs SRH: Impact on IPL 2026 Points Table if Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a difficult start to the season, where they won only a single game from the first four matches, find themselves right where they would want to be in respect to the playoff race. They have since won six of their next seven matches and are now placed second. A win for the Pat Cummins-led side will take them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings. Their remaining two games are against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and both teams are on the rise, making the end of the season a bit tricky for the Orange Army.

GT vs SRH: IPL 2026 Points Table After Match No. 55

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 3 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 14 0.228 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11 6 2 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 5 5 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

GT vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Gujarat Titans are the firm favourites to win tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Shubman Gill-led side, playing at home, is currently on a four-match winning streak. On the other hand, SRH bounced back to winning ways in their previous after suffering a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Playing at home, GT has a great record against SRH here, having won both of their games against the Orange Army.

GT vs SRH Match Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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