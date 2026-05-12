GT vs SRH: Will Prasidh Krishna Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium? Predicted Playing XIs, H2H Record, Key Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will see the battle of two former champions as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) travel to Gujarat Titans (GT). The contest on Tuesday (May 12) will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as GT and SRH battle for a place in the playoffs and, more importantly, for a top-two place. Ahead of the GT vs SRH contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here is a look at the Predicted Playing XI, H2H, last meeting and key elements.

SRH will come into the contest on the back of a superb run, having lost only one of their last seven IPL 2026 matches. They defeated PBKS by 33 runs at home as Punjab lost three matches in a row. On the other hand, GT are also enjoying a brilliant run of form as they have won four matches in a row.

GT vs SRH Today IPL Match: Pitch Report

GT vs SRH IPL Match: Ahmedabad Weather Update

Ahmedabad is set for an uninterrupted but extremely hot evening. Currently under a heatwave alert. While daytime temperatures have reached a scorching 44°C–45°C, they will only gradually ease to approximately 33°C–34°C by the 7:30 PM IST start time. With a 0% chance of rain, the weather will not disrupt play, but the intense heat will test player endurance.

GT vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma/Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga

GT vs SRH: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 6

GT won: 5

SRH won: 1

No result: 0

GT vs SRH: Last Meeting

The teams will meet for the first time this season, having last crossed paths in IPL 2025. On 2 May 2025, GT defeated SRH by 38 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium while also defeating SRH in the first match.

GT vs SRH: Live Streaming details