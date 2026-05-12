GT vs SRH: Will Prasidh Krishna Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium? Predicted Playing XIs, H2H Record, Key Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will see the battle of two former champions as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) travel to Gujarat Titans (GT). The contest on Tuesday (May 12) will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as GT and SRH battle for a place in the playoffs and, more importantly, for a top-two place. Ahead of the GT vs SRH contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here is a look at the Predicted Playing XI, H2H, last meeting and key elements.
SRH will come into the contest on the back of a superb run, having lost only one of their last seven IPL 2026 matches. They defeated PBKS by 33 runs at home as Punjab lost three matches in a row. On the other hand, GT are also enjoying a brilliant run of form as they have won four matches in a row.
GT vs SRH Today IPL Match: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a balanced, batting-friendly surface with a significant dew factor in the second innings. The Ahmedabad track generally offers true bounce and consistent pace, rewarding stroke-makers but also providing assistance to bowlers who hit hard lengths.
GT vs SRH IPL Match: Ahmedabad Weather Update
Ahmedabad is set for an uninterrupted but extremely hot evening. Currently under a heatwave alert. While daytime temperatures have reached a scorching 44°C–45°C, they will only gradually ease to approximately 33°C–34°C by the 7:30 PM IST start time. With a 0% chance of rain, the weather will not disrupt play, but the intense heat will test player endurance.
GT vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma/Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain
Impact Player: Eshan Malinga
GT vs SRH: Head-to-Head
Matches played: 6
GT won: 5
SRH won: 1
No result: 0
GT vs SRH: Last Meeting
The teams will meet for the first time this season, having last crossed paths in IPL 2025. On 2 May 2025, GT defeated SRH by 38 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium while also defeating SRH in the first match.
GT vs SRH: Live Streaming details
The GT vs SRH clash will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
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