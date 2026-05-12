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Home > Sports News > NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status

NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status

In a match dominated by the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points as the visitors advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 115-110 victory over the Lakers, completing a four-game sweep in what potentially was LeBron James' final game for Los Angeles. However, there were no signs of Luka Doncic as he continued to stay away from action.

Luka Doncic Injury Update: Why LA Lakers Star Missed Key Clash Against Oklahoma City?
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Why LA Lakers Star Missed Key Clash Against Oklahoma City?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 13:25 IST

The Los Angeles Lakers were swept clean in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday (May 12) as they were defeated 4-0 by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The one-sided Playoff round victory meant that LeBron James and Co had to pack their bags early. However, the biggest talking point was Luka Doncic, as he yet again missed out on the Playoff contest with a hamstring injury.   

In a match dominated by the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points as the visitors advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 115-110 victory over the Lakers, completing a four-game sweep in what potentially was LeBron James’ final game for Los Angeles. However, there were no signs of Doncic as he continued to stay away from action.   

Why Luka Doncic missed Oklahoma City Thunder clash?  

Doncic has missed more than five weeks since initially suffering a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in an NBA regular-season game between the Lakers and Thunder on April 2. Doncic told reporters last week it’s the same hamstring that forced him to miss four games earlier this season around the NBA All-Star break.  

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Luka made his first media appearance since the injury during the Oklahoma City Thunder series, and the Lakers superstar immediately discussed just how tough it had been to sit on the sidelines and not be able to help his team. That had to make watching a tight 115-110 loss in Game 4 so much harder to stomach for the MVP-level talent.  

“Yeah, it’s very frustrating. I know some people wanted me back, but obviously I wasn’t close to clearing. … If I could be out there, I would be, 100 percent. Everybody in that room knows that. It’s been really tough. As I said, this is the best time to play basketball.”  

What happened in the Playoff Match?  

Ajay Mitchell logged 28 points, Chet Holmgren produced 16 points and nine rebounds and Jared McCain added 13 points as the Thunder improved to 8-0 in the playoffs. Oklahoma City is set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves or the San Antonio Spurs in the next round.  

The defending NBA champions shot 51.9% from the floor while the Lakers shot 50.7%. Oklahoma City won all eight games against Los Angeles in 2025-26, including the regular season.  

Austin Reaves put up 27 points while Rui Hachimura added 25 points and five rebounds for the Lakers, who head into the offseason with major changes possibly in store. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Not Girlfriends But Influencers? Why Did BCCI Suddenly Tell Franchises To Slow Down IPL Collaborations

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NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status
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NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status

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NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status
NBA News: Why Luka Doncic Missed Lakers vs OKC Game? Injury Update and Latest Status
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