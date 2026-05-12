Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Separation Rumours Explode After Instagram Unfollow Drama, Are They Secretly Living Apart?

The Online rumors about Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar’s relationship status started after fans discovered that both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media accounts of this couple have attracted a massive number of fans to a point where even the slightest changes in them lead to dating speculation. The current situation remains unconfirmed because online discussions and fan sightings are the only evidence available.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram

The first social media connection break between Mouni and Suraj. The couple relationship rumors started when their social media accounts showed they no longer followed each other. The fans discovered that all their recent shared pictures vanished from their social media accounts. The fans thought that these pictures had been deleted or archived.

The couple usually displays their relationship with celebratory and vacation photos, so this incident was not what they expected because they have an open relationship. Their disappearance from the internet confused many fans who wrote in the comments if their couple had small feuds or large relationship issues. Mouni and Suraj have not responded to relationship rumors, but their online separation has made many people think their relationship is facing problems.

How they met and the journey of their relationship

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s romance was more of a modern fairy tale that went off the record. The pair first crossed paths in a Dubai nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2019, the start of their romantic journey. Their first casual meet-up became a long-standing bond that they had maintained throughout their relationship evolution process.

The first months of her relationship with her partner were kept hidden by Mouni, who chose to maintain her relationship as a secret because she was already well-known. The pandemic period brought multiple trips to Dubai for her, which resulted in fan speculation that she had begun a romantic relationship with someone important. The couple made their way to Goa in january 2022 to celebrate their gorgeous wedding ceremony. The couple celebrated their marriage through a traditional wedding ceremony that combined elements from their Bengali and Malayali cultural backgrounds.

About Suraj Nambiar and his life with Mouni Roy

Suraj Nambiar operates as a businessman and investment banker in Dubai, while his roots trace back to a Jain family from Bengaluru. His expertise in international real estate and technology has established him as a recognized figure within UAE business circles.

The couple who married actress Mouni Roy spent their time between Dubai’s luxurious lifestyle and Mumbai’s vibrant atmosphere. At public events, Suraj attended with her to provide silent assistance for her professional endeavors and business ventures.

The couple established themselves as an equal union between entertainment and business domains, which makes their recent split rumors unexpected to most people who support them.

Mouni Roy’s upcoming work and future professional path

Mouni Roy maintains full concentration on her professional activities because her personal matters receive continuous media coverage. The upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” which David Dhawan directs, will show her acting with Varun Dhawan. She will join Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives, which explores the complicated existence of affluent partners.

Her special appearance in the high-budget Telugu film Vishwambhara has been confirmed by sources. Mouni has scheduled multiple projects, which show her dedication to growing her career in various film industries.

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