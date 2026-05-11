‘Love Is Always Louder’: Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM

Trisha Krishnan attracted public attention when she attended C. Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony which marked his official start as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Trisha shared her first social media post from the event shortly after the ceremony which featured the caption ‘The love is always louder’ that became popular throughout the internet. The post generated new fan discussions about her relationship with Vijay which remained unconfirmed at that time.

Check Trisha Krishnan’s First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM

What Did Trisha Krishnan Wear To Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM?

Trisha selected a traditional yet sophisticated outfit for the high profile political event. The ceremony was attended by her mother Uma Krishnan who wore a seafoam green and gold saree that she matched with a cream blouse which had golden embroidery. The actress added jasmine flowers for her hairstyle which she wore in a neat bun together with red stone jewellery and natural looking makeup. Fans shared photos from the ceremony on social media which showed her elegant appearance and peaceful demeanor at the historic event.

Trisha Krishnan’s Emotional Moment During Vijay’s Oath Taking Ceremony

The swearing in ceremony had multiple online broadcast moments, but one video showed Trisha to be the main focus. The actress showed her emotional response during Vijay’s oath taking speech as she listened to his crowd address and Tamil Nadu development plans. The online circulated videos displayed her crying but smiling while stadium supporters cheered in the packed venue. The public display of her emotional response during the ceremony became a major event because it generated extensive discussion between fans and social media users. Trisha faced a fan and media mob after she left the event venue.

Trisha shedding joyful tears at the oath ceremony is utterly disturbing.

Hasn’t even divorced yet, but proudly parades his mistress.🤢🤮

Route mafia will now work overtime to normalize this homewrecker.

Disgusting filth. pic.twitter.com/Mvweg3nYAQ — 𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀 🌻 (@Riyashaishere) May 10, 2026







Trisha Krishnan’s Upcoming Movie

Trisha maintained her composure while security staff members guided her through the crowd to safety. She hugged Vijay’s mother Shoba to show her friendly relationship before she departed. Trisha posted an Instagram story which displayed the text ‘IYKYK’ together with a cartoon image of speech bubbles. Users understood this message as her indirect answer to the current relationship rumors between her and Vijay. The release of his last film Jana Nayagan occurs when Vijay starts his political career as Chief Minister. Trisha is currently preparing for the upcoming release of her film Karuppu which stars Suriya.

Also Read: Karuppu Trailer Release Time: Suriya And Trisha Krishnan Return Together In Much-Awaited Entertainer