Karuppu Trailer Release Time: Suriya And Trisha Krishnan Return Together In Much-Awaited Entertainer

Karuppu Trailer Release: The makers of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, have officially announced the release time of the film’s trailer, increasing excitement among Tamil cinema fans ahead of its theatrical release on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama has been generating strong buzz ever since its teaser was unveiled last year. The trailer will release on May 10 at 7 PM, while advance bookings for the film are also expected to open simultaneously. The announcement was shared by RJ Balaji on social media along with a new poster from the film, as fans continue to celebrate the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after years.

What did RJ Balaji say about the trailer release?

RJ Balaji shared the update through his X handle and thanked fans for supporting the film despite what he called “political chaos” surrounding the project. He wrote that the trailer would arrive at 7 PM and described the upcoming promotional launch as “Peak Sambavam” for Suriya fans.

The director also unveiled a fresh poster featuring Suriya in an intense look, adding more anticipation before the film’s release week.

Who is Trisha Krishnan playing in Karuppu?

The makers recently introduced Trisha Krishnan’s character through a special promotional video. She will be seen as “Preethi,” a lawyer in the film. The video quickly went viral online, with fans praising the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after their earlier collaborations.

Many social media users also linked their pairing to the nostalgic chemistry seen in films like Aaru, making the comeback one of the most talked-about aspects of Karuppu.

What does the teaser reveal about the film?

The teaser of Karuppu, released on Suriya’s birthday in July 2025, hinted at the actor playing dual roles. One character appears as lawyer Saravanan dressed in white, while another aggressive avatar dressed in black carries an aruval.

The film also includes references to Suriya’s earlier hit Ghajini, adding to fan excitement. Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu and Anagha Maya Ravi. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu features music by Sai Abhyankkar and action choreography by Anbariv and Vikram Mor.

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