Why Is Dua Lipa Suing Samsung? Grammy Winning Pop-Star Demands $15 Million In Massive Legal Battle

Pop star Dua Lipa has reportedly filed a major lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the tech giant of using her photographs on television packaging without her permission. According to reports cited by Variety, the singer is seeking $15 million in damages and has alleged that the company continued using her image despite being asked to stop. The complaint was reportedly filed in California federal court on Friday and claims that the unauthorised campaign falsely suggested that Dua Lipa had endorsed Samsung televisions. The legal fight has quickly drawn attention online because the singer claims she had “no say, control, or input whatsoever” over the campaign that allegedly featured her face across retail packaging since 2025.

Lawsuit claims Dua Lipa’s image was used on TV boxes without permission

Reports say the complaint stated that Samsung allegedly used pictures of Dua Lipa on cardboard TV boxes as part of a large-scale marketing campaign. The singer reportedly noticed the use of her image later and demanded that the company immediately stop displaying her photographs on its products. However, the lawsuit alleges that Samsung was “dismissive and callous” about the request and refused to fully remove the campaign. Reports claim the company continued using the image even after Dua Lipa objected to it.

The complaint reportedly states: “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever.” The filing further adds that, “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

Backstage festival photograph becomes centre of legal dispute

According to reports from Variety, the image at the centre of the lawsuit was taken backstage during the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. Dua Lipa claims she owns the copyright to the photograph and argues that Samsung had no legal right to commercially reproduce or distribute it.

The complaint reportedly says the image was used in stores and packaging material in a way that created the impression that the singer had officially partnered with the electronics company. The lawsuit also includes social media posts from consumers who allegedly purchased Samsung televisions after seeing Dua Lipa’s image on the boxes. The filing argues that the campaign caused confusion among buyers and falsely connected the singer’s personal brand with Samsung’s products.

Claims include copyright infringement and false endorsement

The lawsuit reportedly accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations, false endorsement under the Lanham Act, and violations of California publicity rights laws. Dua Lipa’s legal team argued that the singer carefully manages her public image and only associates herself with selective endorsement campaigns. According to the filing, the alleged unauthorised use of her image was especially damaging because it suggested she had approved the promotion when she had not. The complaint also stresses that Dua Lipa had never agreed to promote Samsung televisions in any form. Her lawyers reportedly argued that the campaign used her celebrity status to help market consumer products without compensation or approval.

So far, Samsung has reportedly declined Dua Lipa’s request to stop using the images, according to the complaint. Neither the company nor the singer has publicly commented further on the lawsuit beyond the court filing reports.

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