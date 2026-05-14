Cisco Stock Surges on AI Demand Boom and Earnings Beat, Jumps 20% as Post-Market Rally Rewrites the Story

Cisco Stock Surges After Earnings Surprise and AI Optimism: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) saw regular trading close at $101.87 (+2.60%), but the real story began to unfold after the bell as the stock surged nearly 20% to $122.00, implying that Wall Street may have seriously underestimated the earnings surprise in the company. The reaction was more than just a spike, it was a sentiment reset. Investors quickly turned bullish on Cisco’s outlook after accelerating AI-driven growth and upbeat guidance helped spark fresh buying in the stock. Cisco also broke a new 52-week high of $102.01 during the session, further affirming the breakout momentum as after-hours trading took over and rewrote the story entirely.
Cisco SStock Sparks Post-Earnings Surge as AI Demand Fuels Breakout Rally and Strong Q3 Beat
|Category
|Key Points
|Market Reaction: Stock Jumps Sharply
|• Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) closed at $101.87 (+2.60%)
• Stock surged nearly +20% to $122.00 after hours
• Pre-market sentiment turned strongly bullish after earnings
• Investors reacted to strong guidance and AI growth signals
• Stock hit a 52-week high of $102.01 during regular trading
|Earnings Surprise: Strong Q3 Performance
|• Revenue: $15.8B (+12% YoY, above estimates)
• EPS (Non-GAAP): $1.06 (+10% YoY)
• Total product orders: +35% YoY growth
• Data center switching orders: +40% YoY acceleration
• Results reflect broad-based demand recovery in enterprise & infrastructure segments
What Drove Cisco Stock After-Hours Explosion?
More than a post-market jump, it’s a perfect storm of catalysts hitting at the same time and turning sentiment almost overnight. The biggest catalyst was the huge AI order acceleration and the fact that Cisco is no longer a legacy networking company but a full-blown infrastructure company in the AI buildout. That was underscored by a clean earnings beat on all dimensions, leaving little doubt that demand is still tightening. And with management also upping revenue and AI numbers, it’s pretty much telling the market that the growth story is still not priced in. But the real kicker was the structural angle—some aggressive restructuring to lift long-term margins, which reassured us that we’re not chasing profitability but actively dosing it. And on top of that, there was some short-covering and new institutional buying creating a fast-moving squeeze dynamic. All of that alone can explain the fast-moving jump in the after-hours and rewrite the story in one session.
AI Infrastructure Boom At Cisco: The Biggest Growth Driver
The core catalyst behind the rally was Cisco’s explosive AI-related demand:
- AI infrastructure order target raised to $9 billion (from $5 billion)
- Expected AI revenue increased to $4 billion (from $3 billion)
- Hyperscaler demand driving triple-digit growth in AI orders
- Cisco positioning itself as a “pick-and-shovel” AI infrastructure player
This repositioning is increasingly central to the company’s growth narrative.
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