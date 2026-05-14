Kaynes Technology Shares Crash 19% On Weak Margins Despite Strong Sales; Q4 Profit Drop Triggers Brokerage Downgrades

Kaynes Tech investors saw profits vanish faster than a bad Wi-Fi signal after the Q4 earnings disappointment. Kaynes Technology stock took a hard hit on Dalal Street as it crashed more than 19% on May 14, 2026, after disappointing Q4 earnings pushed investors to hit the stop-loss button. The stock opened at ₹3,760.10 against its previous close of ₹4,177.85 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹3,366. Revenue growth remained healthy, but shrinking margins stole the spotlight. Investors who were expecting another tech rally instead received a rude reminder that on Dalal Street, even strong sales numbers do not help much when earnings decide to go on vacation.

Strong sales, weak profits: Kaynes Tech learns the hard way

Kaynes Technology delivered stellar revenue growth in Q4FY26, but Dalal Street seemed more interested in what disappeared than what grew. The company reported a 21.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹91.22 crore, compared to ₹116.20 crore in the same quarter last year. Surprisingly, revenue growth looked impressive on paper. Revenue from operations rose 26.2% YoY to ₹1,242.64 crore, signaling healthy business demand. But investors quickly discovered that strong sales and strong profits are not always close friends.

The real trouble came in the form of shrinking margins. EBITDA increased 15% YoY to ₹193.7 crore, but EBITDA margin declined 150 basis points to 15.6%, while PAT margin dropped sharply by 450 basis points to 7.3%. The margin pressure was enough to unsettle both analysts and traders.

Kaynes Tech Share Price Trend

Metric Kaynes Tech Share Performance 2026 Performance So Far Down nearly 3% Benchmark Sensex Performance Down around 8% One-Year Stock Performance Declined nearly 11% 52-Week High ₹7,705 (7 October 2025) 52-Week Low ₹3,295.65 (27 January 2026)

Management Optimism vs Brokerage Reality At Kaynes Tech

Ramesh Kunhikannan highlighted that Kaynes Technology reported FY26 revenues of ₹3,626.4 crore, reflecting a strong 33% YoY growth despite recent earnings pressure.

The company also stated that its order book crossed ₹80,000 million by the end of FY26, giving management confidence about future revenue visibility and long-term business momentum.

However, brokerage sentiment turned cautious after the Q4 earnings announcement, with several firms reportedly revising their outlook on the stock.

According to reports, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Kaynes Technology from “Overweight” to “Neutral” and sharply reduced its target price from ₹6,000 to ₹4,000.

Also Read: Is Vodafone Idea Planning A Stake Reshuffle? AGR Relief, 5G Buzz And Fundraising…