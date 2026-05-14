BITSAT 2026 Session 2 Slot Booking Begins Today at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Test City Allotment, Direct Link and Exam Date Selection Process

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has announced BITSAT 2026 Session 2 test city allotment and slot booking will commence today (14 May). Students who have appeared for the BITS Admission Test can view their allotted test city and choose the exam date and time slot as per their convenience from the official website admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The slot booking facility will remain open until 15 May and students are advised to complete the process as soon as possible since the choice of slots will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The BITSAT (Session 2) examination will happen between 25 May to 27 May 2026.

How to check BITSAT 2026 test city allotment

Students should visit the official BITS admission portal and enter the application number and password to view the allotted BITSAT Session 2 test city. Candidates can then view the allotment result of the exam city. Students should save or take a screenshot of the allotment result of exam city for future reference.

The allotment process for a city will identify the place where candidates will appear for the entrance test but exact details of exam city will be mentioned on the admit card later.

How to complete BITSAT 2026 slot booking

Students can book a BITSAT Session 2 slot by following these steps and clicking the link from the dashboard to open the official admission portal.

Students can then choose the preferred exam date and time slot depending on seat availability. Then, students should save or submit their choice of exam date and time slot after checking carefully.

After filling out the slot booking form, the authority will not accept any enquiries for exam date and shift changes. Therefore, students are advised to choose their desired time slots as per their convenience before confirming.

When will BITSAT admit card 2026 be released

BITS Pilani will publish BITSAT 2026 Session 2 admit cards on May 20. The hall ticket will include information regarding the exam date, reporting time, exam centre address and important instructions for candidates.

A candidate will need to use the application number and password to download the admit card online.

Candidates should have a printed admit card and valid photo identity proof to be submitted to the exam centre on the examination day.

What are the BITSAT 2026 eligibility criteria

Besides clearing the required cutoff score, required eligibility conditions as provided by BITS Pilani must also be fulfilled for admission. A candidate must have passed the Class 12/equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and one language and another subject.

Candidates must achieve a minimum aggregate mark of 75 percent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and a minimum of 60 percent individually in each subject. Theory and practical marks are considered for eligibility percentage calculation. To keep track of slot booking, admit cards and examination instructions, it is advised to keep checking the official website frequently during the course of the process.

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