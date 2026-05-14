Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Air India has announced some modifications to its international flight operations following fuel cost increases and the ongoing US-Iran conflicts which have already affected the aviation industry. The airline said that it will discontinue approximately 400 international flights that operate between June and August 2026 and connect North America with Europe and Australia and Southeast Asia. Passengers travelling to UAE cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are advised to check their flight status before going to the airport as ticket prices, schedules and travel plans may have been impacted.

Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions

Air India reported that it reduced international flight services because this decision would help the airline maintain better operational stability during the ongoing fuel price emergency.

Air India wrote in a statement on X, “We are making temporary adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, necessitated by continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations.”

“Despite these changes, Air India will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month, maintaining a strong global network across five continents,” said the airline further.

Air India Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 07 April 2026.

This includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi Air India Express – Mangalore Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes __ Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Mumbai Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes No Air India – Delhi Air India Express – Kozhikode Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No _

Emirates Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Emirates permits passengers who booked flights between now and May 31 to change their destination without paying extra fees until June 15. However, passengers who booked their tickets through travel agents are required to contact their agents first to process the refund and rebooking.

Passengers can:

Rebook online through “Manage Booking”

Request refunds for cancelled trips

Seek refunds for unused portions of multi-leg journeys

The airlines also informed customers that they have to submit refund requests individually for paid seats and also for upgrade purchases because those items will not be refunded automatically.

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