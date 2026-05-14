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Home > India News > Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Air India has announced the cancellation of around 400 international flights between June and August 2026 due to rising fuel prices and ongoing Iran-US tensions. Flights to UAE cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah may face schedule changes, while airlines have also shared refund and rebooking options for affected passengers.

Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions (Image: X)
Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions (Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 12:43 IST

Air India has announced some modifications to its international flight operations following fuel cost increases and the ongoing US-Iran conflicts which have already affected the aviation industry. The airline said that it will discontinue approximately 400 international flights that operate between June and August 2026 and connect North America with Europe and Australia and Southeast Asia. Passengers travelling to UAE cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are advised to check their flight status before going to the airport as ticket prices, schedules and travel plans may have been impacted. 

 Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions

Air India reported that it reduced international flight services because this decision would help the airline maintain better operational stability during the ongoing fuel price emergency. 

Air India wrote in a statement on X, “We are making temporary adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, necessitated by continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations.”

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“Despite these changes, Air India will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month, maintaining a strong global network across five continents,” said the airline further.

Air India Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi 

Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 07 April 2026.

This includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

Country

Airport

Scheduled Operations

Ad Hoc Operations

Operating Sectors

UAE

Dubai

No

Yes

Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Mangalore

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai

Ras Al Khaimah

No

Yes

__

Sharjah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur

Al Ain

No

No

__

Oman

Muscat

Yes

No

Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai

Salalah

No

No

__

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Yes

No

Air India – Mumbai

Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode

Riyadh

Yes

No

Air India – Delhi

Air India Express – Kozhikode

Dammam

No

No

__

Bahrain

Bahrain

No

No

__

Qatar

Doha

No

No

__

Kuwait

Kuwait

No

No

__

Israel

Tel Aviv

No

No

_

Emirates Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi 

Emirates permits passengers who booked flights between now and May 31 to change their destination without paying extra fees until June 15. However, passengers who booked their tickets through travel agents are required to contact their agents first to process the refund and rebooking. 

Passengers can:

  • Rebook online through “Manage Booking”

  • Request refunds for cancelled trips

  • Seek refunds for unused portions of multi-leg journeys

The airlines also informed customers that they have to submit refund requests individually for paid seats and also for upgrade purchases because those items will not be refunded automatically. 

Also Read: UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi 

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Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Tags: abu dhabi airportAbu Dhabi flightsair india expressAirline Refundaviation newsbreaking-newsdubai airportdubai flightsEmiratesflight scheduleflight-cancellationfuel price hikeGoogle Discover Travelinternational flightsIran-US conflictSharjah FlightsTicket Refundtravel newsUAE Travel

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Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

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Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund
Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

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