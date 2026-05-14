Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Air India has announced some modifications to its international flight operations following fuel cost increases and the ongoing US-Iran conflicts which have already affected the aviation industry. The airline said that it will discontinue approximately 400 international flights that operate between June and August 2026 and connect North America with Europe and Australia and Southeast Asia. Passengers travelling to UAE cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are advised to check their flight status before going to the airport as ticket prices, schedules and travel plans may have been impacted.
Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions
Air India reported that it reduced international flight services because this decision would help the airline maintain better operational stability during the ongoing fuel price emergency.
Air India wrote in a statement on X, “We are making temporary adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, necessitated by continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations.”
“Despite these changes, Air India will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month, maintaining a strong global network across five continents,” said the airline further.
Air India Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 07 April 2026.
This includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.
|
Country
|
Airport
|
Scheduled Operations
|
Ad Hoc Operations
|
Operating Sectors
|
UAE
|
Dubai
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India – Delhi
|
Air India Express – Mangalore
|
Abu Dhabi
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai
|
Ras Al Khaimah
|
No
|
Yes
|
__
|
Sharjah
|
No
|
Yes
|
Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur
|
Al Ain
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
Yes
|
No
|
Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai
|
Salalah
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Jeddah
|
Yes
|
No
|
Air India – Mumbai
|
Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode
|
Riyadh
|
Yes
|
No
|
Air India – Delhi
|
Air India Express – Kozhikode
|
Dammam
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Bahrain
|
Bahrain
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait
|
No
|
No
|
__
|
Israel
|
Tel Aviv
|
No
|
No
|
_
Emirates Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Emirates permits passengers who booked flights between now and May 31 to change their destination without paying extra fees until June 15. However, passengers who booked their tickets through travel agents are required to contact their agents first to process the refund and rebooking.
Passengers can:
-
Rebook online through “Manage Booking”
-
Request refunds for cancelled trips
-
Seek refunds for unused portions of multi-leg journeys
The airlines also informed customers that they have to submit refund requests individually for paid seats and also for upgrade purchases because those items will not be refunded automatically.
Also Read: UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.