Maharashtra Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Heatwave Alert Issued for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik; IMD Puts Several Districts Under Yellow Warning

Maharashtra is really struggling with the heat as temperatures keep rising on May 14 2026. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for many places, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. The coastal areas are dealing with a lot of humidity while the interior areas are experiencing high temperatures even crossing 43 degrees Celsius in some areas. The weather department is telling people to be careful not to stay in the sun for long and to drink a lot of water because the hot and dry weather is going to continue for a few days across Maharashtra.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department is warning people about heatwave- conditions in many districts of Maharashtra because the temperatures are higher than usual. Many areas in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are going to face hot temperatures during the day along with dry weather.

The officials say that this weather pattern may continue for a days making people uncomfortable in both cities and villages.

Some districts, such as Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are under alert because of the rising temperatures and heat stress.

Mumbai Struggles With Hot And Humid Conditions

Mumbai and the areas around it like Thane, Palghar and Raigad are going to have hot and humid weather for the whole week. Even though the temperatures in Mumbai may not be as high as in parts of Maharashtra the humidity is making people very uncomfortable.

The meteorologists are warning that the combination of heat and moisture in the air can make it very hard to be especially in the afternoon. The health experts are telling people to limit their time stay indoors when the sun is strong and drink a lot of water to avoid getting sick from the heat.

Pune Records Temperatures Above 43 Degrees Celsius

Pune is one of the cities that is being affected the most by the heatwave. Some areas in Pune have recorded temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius making it one of the places in Maharashtra. Lohegaon has seen some of the temperatures this season.

The district administration is also telling companies to make sure their employees who work outside have a place to rest access to drinking water and are protected from dehydration as the heat gets worse.

Vidarbha. Marathwada Continue To Face Severe Heat

The Vidarbha region is still dealing with severe heat stress with districts like Akola, Amravati and Wardha expecting to have heatwave conditions for a few more days. The weather officials are also warning about warm nights, which means people will not get much relief even after the sun sets.

At the time parts of Marathwada are experiencing dry winds and very high temperatures making the heatwave even worse. The experts think that the lack of rain has caused the temperatures to rise much in the region.

Authorities Urge Residents To Take Precautions

The authorities and health experts are telling people to be careful during the heatwave. They are advising people not to go during the hottest part of the day wear light and comfortable clothes and drink a lot of water and other fluids that have electrolytes throughout the day.

The doctors are also warning that being in the heat for long can increase the risk of dehydration, dizziness and heatstroke especially for children, older people and those who work outside. People are being encouraged to check the weather forecast and follow the official advice until the weather gets better.

As Maharashtra continues to deal with high temperatures people are getting more and more concerned about their health and the illnesses caused by the heat. From the cities like Mumbai to the very hot interior areas like Pune and Vidarbha people are facing very difficult weather conditions with no relief in sight.

With the India Meteorological Department issuing alerts, in many districts the authorities are telling people to be careful and prioritize their safety during the heatwave. Maharashtra is going through a time and the heatwave is affecting Maharashtra very badly. The people of Maharashtra are struggling to cope with the heatwave and Maharashtra needs to take precautions to stay safe.