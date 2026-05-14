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Home > Sports News > Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

Dharamshala weather could impact the crucial PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 clash as IMD predicts rain near match time at HPCA Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians amid playoff pressure, while pitch conditions remain favourable for high-scoring encounters in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dharamshala Weather Updates.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dharamshala Weather Updates.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 13:54 IST

Dharamshala Weather, PBKS vs MI: India has officially approached its first spell of monsoon season in the year. It is around this time, when the Indian Premier League enters the business end of the season, that rain starts to play a role and make things interesting. Tonight, as the Punjab Kings gear up to host the Mumbai Indians, the eyes of both teams will be towards the sky as much as they would be towards the pitch or the ground. With the Himachal Pradesh city being put on a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is crucial to see how the match will be impacted by rain. 

There have been a few matches in recent times in IPL 2026 that have been impacted by rain. Even yesterday, the clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders had a delayed start in Raipur. Tonight’s game is a high-stakes encounter for the hosts, PBKS having suffered four defeats in a row. Off-field controversies have marred the season in the last few days for the Shreyas Iyer-led unit, and a win would be the best way to shut all the trolls and doubters. 

PBKS vs MI: Dharamshala Current Weather Conditions

There are predictions of rain throughout the day in Dharamshala ahead of the PBKS vs MI clash. The good news for all the cricket fans currently is that the current forecasts show that the chances of rain will decrease significantly as the day progresses. However, there are still rain predictions during the match time, which could impact the crucial IPL 2026 game with PBKS’s race to the IPL 2026 playoffs in contention. 

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PBKS vs MI Weather Forecast for Today IPL 2026 Match



The forecast for the PBKS vs MI clash shows that there are chances of rain. Even yesterday, the day before the match, the Mumbai Indians took to their social media account and posted a video of the rain at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. There is more than 50% chance of rain at around 5-6 PM. This drops down very slightly to 47% for the 6-7 PM period. While there is very little chance of rain at the actual match time, if it rains earlier, then the drainage system of the ground and the groundsmen will be in focus. 

PBKS vs MI: Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

One of the most scenic cricket grounds in the world is the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The location, which is well-known for its batting-friendly conditions, frequently results in high-scoring games. Because the black-soil surface is often hard and has a steady bounce, batters are free to use their strokes. The high altitude at Dharamshala makes it more difficult for bowlers since the ball moves through the air much more quickly, making six-hitting a significant role.

PBKS vs MI: Last 7 Days Dharamshala Weather

Date High (°C) Low (°C) Conditions
May 8, 2026 28 15 Pleasant / Moderate
May 9, 2026 28 15 Mostly Sunny
May 10, 2026 27 14 Partly Cloudy
May 11, 2026 9 3 Rain / Unusually Cool
May 12, 2026 15 7 Thunderstorms / Mixed Activity
May 13, 2026 18 12 Overcast / Cooling Trend
May 14, 2026 19 12 Light Rain / Thunderstorms

Last 5 IPL Matches at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Date Match Result
14 May 2026 PBKS vs MI Scheduled For Tonight
11 May 2026 PBKS vs DC DC won by 3 wickets
09 May 2024 PBKS vs RCB RCB won by 60 runs
05 May 2024 PBKS vs CSK CSK won by 28 runs
19 May 2023 PBKS vs RR RR won by 4 wickets

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been the second home for the Punjab Kings for many years in the IPL. Every year, when matches are played at the picturesque stadium, the weather in the city comes into focus. Tonight, as PBKS host the Mumbai Indians, it is a crucial match for the hosts. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit, having lost four games on the trot, can not afford to slip up now. 

Also Read: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli-Manish Pandey ‘Bromance’ Goes Viral After Former U-19 Teammates Share A Hug After A Stunning Catch — WATCH

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Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium
Tags: Dharamshala weatherDharamshala weather todayHimachal Pradesh weatherHPCA Stadium Pitch ReportIPL 2026MIMumbai IndianspbksPBKS vs MIPBKS vs MI weather reportpunjab kings

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Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

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Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

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Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium
Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium
Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium
Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

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