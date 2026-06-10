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Home > World News > Iran-US War Back In Full Force: Tehran Strikes Bahrain After American Attack, Downs MQ-9 Drone

Iran-US War Back In Full Force: Tehran Strikes Bahrain After American Attack, Downs MQ-9 Drone

The war between Iran and the US has resumed. On Tuesday, the IRGC claimed it targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The strike came hours after US forces launched attacks on Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also claimed that it downed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Iran claims drone strike on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain after US attacks; sirens sound as West Asia tensions surge. Photo: AI
Iran claims drone strike on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain after US attacks; sirens sound as West Asia tensions surge. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 07:55 IST

Iran-US-Israel War Latest Update: The war in West Asia is returning with full intensity. After the US took military action against Iran, Bahrain activated missile warning sirens early Wednesday after Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted the island nation in retaliation for US strikes. The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed the alert in a post on X, urging people to seek shelter immediately.  “The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

Iran says it struck the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain

The IRGC claimed its naval forces launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time.

“IRGC Navy forces launched a drone attack at 2:30 a.m. against the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain,” the semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted the force as saying.

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Iran described the strike as retaliation for US military action earlier in the day against targets in southern Iran.

US says strikes were a defensive response

The US military said it had carried out self-defense strikes after a US Apache helicopter was shot down. In a statement on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces targeted Iranian air defense systems, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz using precision munitions fired from Air Force and Navy fighter jets.

“CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets.”

The US described the operation as a “proportional response” to recent attacks on American forces and international shipping in regional waters.

Explosions reported across southern Iran

Iranian state media reported multiple explosions near strategic locations surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Jask county.

An IRIB correspondent in Jask said blasts were heard around 2:35 a.m. local time. Other state-linked outlets reported explosions in Qeshm and Bandar Abbas as well. The IRGC later said US strikes hit Jask, Sirik and Qeshm, aligning with several Iranian media reports.

According to Tasnim, the strikes damaged a communications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water reservoirs in the Bamani district.

IRGC claims US  MQ-9 drone was shot down

Iran also said its air defenses downed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Jam County in Bushehr Province. The IRGC stated that the drone had approached the “battle area” from the northern Persian Gulf before being intercepted and destroyed by Iranian air defense forces.

The MQ-9 Reaper, a US Air Force surveillance and strike drone, is estimated to cost between $30 million and $32 million per unit. Reports cited military tracking and intelligence assessments suggesting that at least 51 MQ-9 drones have been lost in combat operations across the Middle East, including Iran and Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a warning about the risks faced by foreign military forces operating near Iran.

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,”

Araghchi wrote, adding, “To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.”

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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Iran-US War Back In Full Force: Tehran Strikes Bahrain After American Attack, Downs MQ-9 Drone
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