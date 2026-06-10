Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US Strikes Iran After Apache Helicopter Downing In Hormuz, Tehran Responds With Attacking Bahrain

Iran-Israel-US War Live Updates: The Iran-US-Israel conflict escalated sharply after the United States launched military strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the operation was retaliation for Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter, while Tehran vowed a stronger response. IRGC launched retaliatory attacks against US military assets in Bahrain.

US strikes Iran near Strait of Hormuz after Apache helicopter downing; Tehran warns of stronger retaliation. Photo: AI

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: The United States carried out military strikes against Iran on Tuesday. President Donald Trump described the strikes as retaliation for the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter by Iranian forces a day earlier. Tehran warned that any continued aggression would be met with a stronger response. According to Iranian media reports, multiple explosions were heard along Iran’s southern coastline near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. Authorities later stated that the situation had returned to normal and was “now reported to be calm.”

According to reports, American forces targeted several Iranian air defence and radar installations positioned around the strait. Iranian news agencies Mehr and Fars reported that explosions were recorded in several parts of Hormozgan province, including Kouhestak, Sirik, Minab, and the coastal city of Bandar Abbas. The reports noted that the precise locations of the blasts had not yet been identified.

Iran Threatens Retaliation

Following the strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong warning to Washington.

“Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

The US military action came only hours after Trump asserted that negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia were nearing completion. The president has made similar claims repeatedly over recent weeks. However, after Monday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter, Trump indicated that Washington would respond forcefully.

Speaking during a telephone interview with ABC News, Trump said the United States was acting “in a strong manner” because of “what they did with our helicopter last night.”

“And I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that’s what this one is,” he said.

CENTCOM Calls Operation a ‘Proportional Response’

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the operation, stating that American forces had initiated military action under presidential orders.

“American forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran, at 5 pm ET (2100 GMT) today at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” CENTCOM said.

The command added that “the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

With the latest military action, the ceasefire that has been in place between the warring sides since April 8. The truce came under severe strain over the weekend when Iran and Israel resumed attacks against one another before both sides subsequently announced a halt to hostilities.

IRGC Attacks Bahrain

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused the United States of attacking several locations in southern Iran during the early hours of Wednesday.

“The war-mongering US regime, under baseless pretexts, targeted several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A telecommunication mast in Sirik was damaged, and two water reservoirs were destroyed,” the statement said.

The IRGC also announced retaliatory military action.

“In response to this hostile act by the enemy, naval forces of the IRGC carried out a drone attack at 02:30 a.m. targeting the Fifth Fleet of the naval forces in Bahrain. Clashes are ongoing, and the courageous armed forces of the Iranian nation are continuing to respond to enemy aggressions. In the event of continued hostility, heavier responses are on the way,” the statement added.

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