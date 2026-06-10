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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Bharathiraja? Legendary Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84

Who Was Bharathiraja? Legendary Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, best known for directing the iconic 1977 film 16 Vayathinile, passed away at the age of 84 due to age-related health complications. A pioneer of modern Tamil cinema, he transformed the industry with his realistic storytelling and delivered several timeless classics during his four-decade-long career.

Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Bharathiraja Dies at 84. Photo: X
Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Bharathiraja Dies at 84. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 09:35 IST

Bharathiraja Death News: Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, the visionary director behind the iconic 1977 film 16 Vayathinile has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84. He’s widely viewed as one of the pioneers who helped shape modern Tamil cinema and remade the industry with his realistic narrative style and gave Tamil industry some memorable movies. Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news of Bharathiraja’s demise. A statement read, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Bharathiraja Cause of Death 

Bharathiraja had been dealing with health problems for quite some time now, kinda long. He was admitted to the hospital in December last year, due to breathing related issues. Then earlier this year his condition got worse and he ended up in another hospitalisation, before finally being discharged in April.

The news of his demise left the film industry in mourning, with several actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the legendary director. Among them was actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar, who shared an emotional note remembering the filmmaker’s contribution to Indian cinema.

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The actress, on Wednesday, took to her X account to share she was “devastated” by the loss and described Bharathiraja’s passing as a “gloomy cloud” over Tamil cinema. Remembering him as one of the industry’s most respected filmmakers, she said his absence would be deeply felt by cinema lovers across generations.

“Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema,” she wrote. 

Who Was Bharathiraja?

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema’s most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of ‘Iyakkunar Immayam’ for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include ‘Kizhake Pogum Rail,’ ‘Sigappu Rojakkal,’ ‘Alaigal Oivathillai,’ ‘Kaadhal Oviyam’ and ‘Mudhal Mariyathai,’ many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,’ a segment from Prime Video’s anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer ‘Thudarum.’ His unreleased film ‘Pulavar’ will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu,’ ‘Pandianadu,’ ‘Eeswaran,’ ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and ‘Maharaja.’

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Guns N’ Roses 2026 India Tour: Check Bengaluru And Guwahati Concert Dates, Ticket Prices And Booking Details 

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Who Was Bharathiraja? Legendary Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84
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Who Was Bharathiraja? Legendary Tamil Filmmaker and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84
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