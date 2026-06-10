Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Start Marginally Higher; FMCG And IT Stocks Lead — Is Dalal Street Gearing Up For A Bigger Move?

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Indian markets were trading strong on Wednesday after a day of recovery and buying in FMCG, IT and financials pushed benchmarks up, while investors seemed positioned for further long build-up given the global geopolitical worries and commodity price concerns. The Sensex jumped almost 500 points in early trading. The Nifty also crossed 23,350. As of 10 am, the BSE Sensex stood at 74,401.71, which increased by 482.95 points or 0.65%. The NSE Nifty 50 surged to 23,367.10, an increase of 126.30 points (0.54%) after opening at 23,233.95.

FMCG shares lead a rally

Consumer-focused shares were providing much support to the markets in early trades, with the Nifty FMCG index ruling ahead of all other sectorals, up 1.76 per cent. From the Sensex counter, Hindustan Unilever, leading from the front, gained almost three per cent, with RIL close to two per cent higher and with Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Trent, Asian Paints and Infosys also seen firm in the green.

This trend in FMCG stocks indicates a rotation into defensives while maintaining some exposure to growth ideas like technology.

IT & financials also move ahead

The IT sector saw technology shares continue their run as the Nifty IT index rose 0.77 per cent, with TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech leading the sector.

Financial shares too helped push markets as Nifty Financial Services was up 0.56% and Nifty Private Bank index at 0.58%, while Nifty Bank was higher by 0.22% and banking shares were flat. The ongoing support in financials indicates that the markets are optimistic about the broader market.

Metal and media are in decline

The rise was not broad-based. Mtal shares came under selling pressure, pushing the Nifty Metal index down 1.30 per cent, while media shares also closed weaker on the day, with Nifty Media down 0.75 per cent. Auto shares are also largely flat to negative, while PSU banks and realty are muted.

What should Investors watch today

With the benchmark indices holding on to the gains, investors would keep an eye on the Nifty holding on to the 23,350-23,400 levels to build more momentum towards the 23,500 levels. Global markets, crude oil prices, FIIs’ activity and geopolitical developments are key drivers for the day.

A positive mood on the Dalal Street with broad-based buying in FMCG, IT and selective banking stocks helped markets to remain firmly in the green.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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