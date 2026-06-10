South Africa Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured as Gunmen Storm Johannesburg Settlement

At least 12 people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday evening when gunmen opened fire at an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, police said on Wednesday. Police said in a statement that they had launched a manhunt for more than 10 suspects following the attack at the Jumpers informal settlement. The motive for the attack is not known. Police said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement from two access points and opened fire at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle.

South Africa Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Johannesburg

“It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland,” the police said in a statement.

“The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle,” the statement added.

According to local police, officers rushed to the area after they got reports of an active shooting around 11:10 pm local time on Tuesday. Emergency medical teams were also dispatched to assist the victims.

Police reported that eight men and three women were declared dead where the incident happened and then another man died in hospital after severe injuries. At least nine other people who were injured in the South Africa mass shooting were transported to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Officals added that the reason behnd the attack is not clear yet and an investigation is currently underway.