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Home > India News > WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister

WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 days. The Union Cabinet passed a resolution honouring the achievement and gave a standing ovation, while world leaders extended congratulatory messages on the milestone.

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister (Via X)
PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-10 13:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday etched his name into India’s political history by becoming the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure. Marking the occasion, the Union Cabinet passed a special resolution congratulating him on the achievement and members greeted him with a standing ovation during the Cabinet meeting. The milestone comes as Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record previously held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his 3rd consecutive term.

Cabinet Applauds Historic Political Milestone

According to reports, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution praising Modi’s leadership and his contribution to governance over the past 12 years. Ministers acknowledged the significance of the achievement and welcomed the landmark moment with a standing ovation.

The resolution described the development as a matter of pride and highlighted the continuity of leadership under Modi across three successive electoral mandates.

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Surpassing A Record That Stood For Decades

The record had long been held by Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as elected Prime Minister for 4,398 consecutive days following India’s first general elections. By completing 4,399 days in office, Modi moved ahead of Nehru in terms of uninterrupted tenure as an elected Prime Minister.

Political observers view the achievement as a reflection of Modi’s sustained electoral success, having led the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance to victories in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Global Leaders Extend Congratulations

The milestone also drew congratulatory messages from several world leaders. International figures praised Modi’s leadership and acknowledged his role in shaping India’s global profile over the past decade. Messages highlighted India’s growing diplomatic engagement and Modi’s advocacy on issues concerning the Global South.

A Significant Chapter In Indian Politics

Modi’s latest record adds to a series of milestones achieved during his tenure. He remains the first non-Congress leader to secure three consecutive terms as Prime Minister and now holds the distinction of being India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted office.

The Cabinet’s resolution and standing ovation underscored the political significance of the occasion, which is likely to remain a notable moment in India’s contemporary political history.

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WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister
Tags: longest-serving elected Prime Ministernarendra modiNarendra Modi recordPM Modi longest-serving PMPM Modi milestonePM Narendra Modiprime minister narendra modiUnion Cabinet resolution

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WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister

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WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister
WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister
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