WATCH | Standing Ovation For PM Modi During Cabinet Meet For Becoming Longest Serving Indian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday etched his name into India’s political history by becoming the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted tenure. Marking the occasion, the Union Cabinet passed a special resolution congratulating him on the achievement and members greeted him with a standing ovation during the Cabinet meeting. The milestone comes as Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record previously held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his 3rd consecutive term.

Cabinet Applauds Historic Political Milestone

According to reports, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution praising Modi’s leadership and his contribution to governance over the past 12 years. Ministers acknowledged the significance of the achievement and welcomed the landmark moment with a standing ovation.

The resolution described the development as a matter of pride and highlighted the continuity of leadership under Modi across three successive electoral mandates.

Surpassing A Record That Stood For Decades

The record had long been held by Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as elected Prime Minister for 4,398 consecutive days following India’s first general elections. By completing 4,399 days in office, Modi moved ahead of Nehru in terms of uninterrupted tenure as an elected Prime Minister.

Political observers view the achievement as a reflection of Modi’s sustained electoral success, having led the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance to victories in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Global Leaders Extend Congratulations

The milestone also drew congratulatory messages from several world leaders. International figures praised Modi’s leadership and acknowledged his role in shaping India’s global profile over the past decade. Messages highlighted India’s growing diplomatic engagement and Modi’s advocacy on issues concerning the Global South.

Union Cabinet passes a resolution applauding PM #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) for becoming the longest-serving elected #PrimeMinister for consecutive terms. Members of the Cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/EFMYOqmXXn — shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) June 10, 2026

A Significant Chapter In Indian Politics

Modi’s latest record adds to a series of milestones achieved during his tenure. He remains the first non-Congress leader to secure three consecutive terms as Prime Minister and now holds the distinction of being India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister in uninterrupted office.

The Cabinet’s resolution and standing ovation underscored the political significance of the occasion, which is likely to remain a notable moment in India’s contemporary political history.

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