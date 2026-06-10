LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, praising his historic achievement. Meloni highlighted the recently launched India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and expressed optimism about deeper bilateral cooperation. Her message adds to a growing list of global leaders celebrating Modi's milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office.

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM, backs stronger India-Italy ties. Photo: X
Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM, backs stronger India-Italy ties. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-10 14:12 IST

Amid the rumours of social media rift between the two leaders, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India and expressed optimism on further deepening the ties between the two countries. In a post on X she said, “Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India.”
She recalled the recent visit of PM Modi to Rome and said, “It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples.”

Global Leaders Hail PM Modi

PM Meloni joins the list of global leaders who have extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic milestone.

European Council Chief Antonio Costa also congratulated PM Modi and hailed how under his “visionary leadership”, the relations between the EU and India are stronger than ever–recalling the historic summit earlier this year.

You Might Be Interested In

“I look forward to our continued cooperation, partnership and friendship”, he added.

PM Modi Achieves Historic Feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country’s longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India’s history. While India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country’s first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Where Did Italy PM Learn Hindi From? Georgia Meloni Says ‘Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai’ At Presser With PM Modi – Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours
Tags: Georgia MeloniItaly PMMelodiMeloniWorld news

RELATED News

Why Nepal Banned Indian Mangoes Despite Huge Summer Demand

12 Killed, 9 Injured in Mass Shooting at Johannesburg Settlement in South Africa

Japan’s Gorilla Kiyomasa’s Video Goes Viral for Human-Like Reaction After Fight With Mate at Zoo

Pakistan Kills 13 In Afghanistan Including 11 Children, Taliban Releases Photos

Who Is Neeraj Sharma? India-Born CEO Convicted In H-1B Visa Fraud

LATEST NEWS

Realme P4R 5G Launched In India At Rs 18,999

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

What Are 5 Ancient Hindu Temples With Unmatched Brilliance

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

CMR Green Tech Shares Jump 43% On Debut, Slip 8% Later: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Chennai Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings, Restoration Details

Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 To Debut Soon

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 10.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90K 78859

CTET September 2026 Registration Window Closes Soon on ctet.nic.in: Check Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date and Steps to Apply

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours
Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours
Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours
Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

QUICK LINKS