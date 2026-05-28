Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours? Viral ‘Melodi’ Social Media Drama Explained

It looks like Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has reportedly followed Narendra Modi again on social media days after online users spied her unfollowing the PM, sparking fresh “Melodi” memes and speculations on social media. This brief social media quarrel gave rise to a lot of discussion from supporters of both leaders, particularly after their friendly interactions at international summits were previously trending on social media. Several indicated that they thought the unfollow was either an accident, political or a simple housekeeping manoeuvre of the account. But as reported and on screens now going viral, Meloni’s official Twitter has once again followed in Modi’s footsteps and put out a reassuring tweet to ease worries somewhat.

Some, however, also claimed that Meloni never really followed PM Modi on Instagram in the first place, but thanks to the viral news, it appears Meloni finally followed the Indian PM on the photo-sharing app.

Did Meloni follow PM Modi again on Instagram?

The Italian Prime Minister’s office and the Indian government have yet to make any official statements regarding the matter. Despite the hype over the internet, the diplomatic relationship between India and Italy is not falling apart, and the two countries are still engaging in diplomatic-level cooperation on strategic matters, technology, trade etc.

How did the Internet react?

Georgia Meloni never followed Modi, Neither Modi followed Meloni on instagram But Indian chapris and chaprans devoid of any physical attraction and mental stability started cooking fake stories against 2 state heads over a diplomatic meet up Meloni followed Modi today for the… https://t.co/VTiTdXNyHO pic.twitter.com/sJpIwE2Oev — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) May 27, 2026

After this post Meloni started following modi again on instagram Power of social media https://t.co/pkOO0tCU08 pic.twitter.com/FSULB6OU4k — Rahul Raj (@RahulRajVerse) May 28, 2026







Some people on social media started propaganda that Georgia Meloni has unfollowed Modi on Instagram, whereas Georgia Melody had never followed him,

but due to this propaganda, today Georgia Meloni has followed Narendra Modi on Instagram for the first time.#Modi #Melodi #Melody pic.twitter.com/avqN9fEMKF — Ajay saharan 🇮🇳 (@ChAjaysaharan) May 28, 2026







Meloni UnFollow modi ji on Instagram pic.twitter.com/7lUGgrpqeO — Obi (@obi__4) May 28, 2026







The viral ‘Melody’ moment between PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing a ‘Melody’ toffee to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni took over social media last week. Meloni herself uploaded the video with a simple “Thank you for the gift,” but that was enough, the playful reference to their “Melodi” nickname sent the internet into a frenzy. It’s now her most viewed video on Instagram, with more than 190 million views and counting.

In the video, you see PM Modi holding out a packet of Melody, the Indian candy every kid knows for its “very, very chocolaty” ad jingle. Both leaders can’t help but laugh at the trending joke. “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee,” Meloni says, grinning. Modi just chimes in, saying “Melody,” and the internet loved it.

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