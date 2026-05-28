Crystal Palace Beat Rayo Vallecano to Win UEFA Conference League 2026 Final; Jean-Philippe Mateta Scores Historic Winner

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano, UEFA Conference League: In the Conference League final on Wednesday, Crystal Palace defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 with to a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the second half, earning them their first European trophy and serving as manager Oliver Glasner’s ideal goodbye. Due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership requirements, Palace was transferred to the third-tier Conference League prior to the start of the tournament, despite having a successful domestic campaign that had initially put them in the Europa League.

Rather than viewing it as a setback, they embraced the competition and turned their unexpected route into a historic run that culminated in the club’s greatest night on the European stage.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano to win UEFA Conference League

Crystal Palace took the lead on 51 minutes through a familiar source. Adam Wharton’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and striker Mateta knocked in the rebound from close-range. Yeremy Pino struck both posts with a free kick shortly afterwards and Mateta brought a fine save out of Batalla as Palace pushed for a second that in the end they did not need in pursuit of a second major trophy in the club’s 120-year history.

Crystal Palace joins West Ham United and Chelsea

Palace became the third English side in four years to lift the trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea. Wednesday’s triumph ensured Glasner will leave Palace on a high having announced his departure from Selhurst Park in January following the club’s FA Cup and Community Shield wins in 2025. French forward Mateta set the tone from the outset, harrying defenders, winning long balls and leaving Rayo Vallecano’s back line chasing shadows.

Great start from Crystal Palace in UEFA Conference League Final

Palace pressed high early, with Chadi Riad, Jaydee Canvot and Maxence Lacroix forming a disciplined three-man defence that dealt comfortably with Rayo’s direct approach. The Spanish side struggled to build from the back and were often reduced to hurried clearances. Rayo gradually found some rhythm down the left through Pep Chavarria, and Unai Lopez flashed a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the box in the 39th minute. Palace, however, should have gone ahead before the break when Wharton picked out Tyrick Mitchell, whose close-range header drifted wide.

The first half ended without a shot on target, but Palace returned with greater urgency and broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart. Wharton unleashed a powerful effort from distance that goalkeeper Batalla could only parry into danger, and Mateta reacted quickest to convert from close range.

Rayo pressed for an equaliser, with Jorge de Frutos going close in the 68th minute, but Palace held firm after dropping deeper, turning Leipzig, for one night, into a home away from home.

“It was a tight, highly competitive match in which one situation decided it,” Glasner told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus. “The key were our midfielders, Wharton and Kamada were just fantastic. We had them switching sides at a moment in the game and that created a lot of space for Wharton, who drove the ball spectacularly. “In one of those plays he created the chance that ended up with our goal and in a final those plays can decide a title. I’m glad that it went our way.”

Heartbreak for Rayo Vallecano

For lowly Rayo Vallecano, it was a heartbreaking night as they were also bidding for their first European trophy. Their fans refused to leave the stands and stayed for over 30 minutes after the final whistle singing in support of their tearful players. “We need to reflect on what we’ve achieved this season. It’s been incredible,” an emotional Isi Palazon said. “They were a very good team and he have to show them respect. They didn’t do much but they were clinical with the ball. We have to accept the defeat.”

(With Agency Inputs)

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