Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

The Madras High Court Wednesday directed strict implementation of a ban on slaughtering of cows and calves across the State, including on Bakrid eve and during Bakrid festival. The court had issued a directions order on August 30, 1976, banning cow and calf slaughter in Tamil Nadu, which was to be followed. The order was issued as it listens to a plea for more effective enforcement as Bakrid is approaching. The court noted that the slaughtering of a cow was already banned in the law and emphasized that it is important to comply with the law without delay and in all circumstances.

What Did Madras HC Say?

At the hearing, the court reportedly said that the sacriﬁce of cows was not a necessary religious ceremony connected with Bakrid, also known as Eid al Adha. The bench explained that the sacrifice of other animals during the festival is allowed under Islam and religious practices do not have to cease in order to comply with state laws. The judges directed the district administrations, police and local bodies to implement all necessary measures to stop the illegal slaughter activities in the whole of Tamil Nadu. The order has garnered much attention because of the sensitive nature of the issue and the timing, which came before one of the most important Islamic festivities. ‘We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day,’ the court ordered, according to Bar and Bench.

What Was The Petition About?

The petition was filed by Coimbatore resident K Surya alias K Surya Prasanth, who sought directions to prevent the slaughter of cows in public places. The petition before court said though the law prohibits slaughtering of cows, the crime was carried on in some parts of the state during festival times. The petitioner demanded the attention of the authorities for immediate action and to avert such violations. In response to the concerns, the court urged officials to be mindful and conduct inspections as needed. The bench also cautioned that if the law is not adhered to in the right manner, it would lead to serious consequences. The judgment essentially restates the existing law in Tamil Nadu that regulates the slaughter of cattle and entrusts the State government to enforce it.

What Do Critics Say?

The Order has brought about discussions in political and social circles, religious congregations throughout the State. The decision from the court was met with support from those who sided with the ruling as it respects the current laws and safeguards cattle. But critics raised concerns about the effects of the directive on Bakrid celebrations, and said that authorities had been ratcheting up restrictions on religious practices. The court ruled that it was a legal question, not a religious one, despite the different responses. As Bakrid nears, the officials are now assuring that they will step up monitoring in Tamil Nadu to make sure that all are abiding by the directions of the High Court and that no violation of the ban occurs.

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