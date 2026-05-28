LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu CUET UG Ali Azmaei 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to strictly enforce the ban on cow and calf slaughter across the state, including during Bakrid celebrations.

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid (Image: X)
Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 09:57 IST

The Madras High Court Wednesday directed strict implementation of a ban on slaughtering of cows and calves across the State, including on Bakrid eve and during Bakrid festival. The court had issued a directions order on August 30, 1976, banning cow and calf slaughter in Tamil Nadu, which was to be followed. The order was issued as it listens to a plea for more effective enforcement as Bakrid is approaching. The court noted that the slaughtering of a cow was already banned in the law and emphasized that it is important to comply with the law without delay and in all circumstances.

What Did Madras HC Say?

At the hearing, the court reportedly said that the sacriﬁce of cows was not a necessary religious ceremony connected with Bakrid, also known as Eid al Adha. The bench explained that the sacrifice of other animals during the festival is allowed under Islam and religious practices do not have to cease in order to comply with state laws. The judges directed the district administrations, police and local bodies to implement all necessary measures to stop the illegal slaughter activities in the whole of Tamil Nadu. The order has garnered much attention because of the sensitive nature of the issue and the timing, which came before one of the most important Islamic festivities. ‘We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day,’ the court ordered, according to Bar and Bench.

What Was The Petition About?

The petition was filed by Coimbatore resident K Surya alias K Surya Prasanth, who sought directions to prevent the slaughter of cows in public places. The petition before court said though the law prohibits slaughtering of cows, the crime was carried on in some parts of the state during festival times. The petitioner demanded the attention of the authorities for immediate action and to avert such violations. In response to the concerns, the court urged officials to be mindful and conduct inspections as needed. The bench also cautioned that if the law is not adhered to in the right manner, it would lead to serious consequences. The judgment essentially restates the existing law in Tamil Nadu that regulates the slaughter of cattle and entrusts the State government to enforce it.

You Might Be Interested In

What Do Critics Say?

The Order has brought about discussions in political and social circles, religious congregations throughout the State. The decision from the court was met with support from those who sided with the ruling as it respects the current laws and safeguards cattle. But critics raised concerns about the effects of the directive on Bakrid celebrations, and said that authorities had been ratcheting up restrictions on religious practices. The court ruled that it was a legal question, not a religious one, despite the different responses. As Bakrid nears, the officials are now assuring that they will step up monitoring in Tamil Nadu to make sure that all are abiding by the directions of the High Court and that no violation of the ban occurs.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh To Be Arrested Over Dowry Death After Court Rejects Bail Plea

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid
Tags: Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil NaduCow Slaughter Tamil NaduCow Slaughter Tamil Nadu banCow Slaughter Tamil Nadu ban newshome-hero-pos-6Madras HC Cow slaughtermadras-hc

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today (28 May 2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rainfall

28 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh To Be Arrested Over Dowry Death After Court Rejects Bail Plea

Dead Lizard Found In Food Served At Banaras Hindu University’s Dalmiya Hostel, Photo Goes Viral

What Are Fifth-Generation Combat Jets And Why India Needs Them

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between SRH and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Eliminator

Oil Jumps 2% After Fresh US Strikes On Iran- Will India Feel Heat?

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

Watch: Five-Acre Fire Erupts In Livermore Wine Country, Triggers Explosions In Buildings Near Tesla Road

CUET UG Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Announced, Check New Dates and Download Admit Card Online

New IRGC Navy Chief Ali Azmaei Killed In US Attack On Bandar Abbas?

Gold Rate Today On 28 May: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia On Bakrid

Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Check Latest City-Wise Rates

Gold & Silver Rates Today: Check Out 22K, 24K Prices In Your City Now!

Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid
Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid
Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid
Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Says Sacrifice Not Essential To Bakrid

QUICK LINKS