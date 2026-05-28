Who Is David Rush? Senior Ex-CIA Official Arrested For Stealing $40 Million In Gold Bars From US Government

More than $40 million in gold bars, millions in cash and dozens of top dollar watches were found in a former senior US government official who is close to the CIA’s work by FBI agents in his Virginia residence. David Rush allegedly used ‘work related expenses’ to improperly obtain gold bars and foreign currency from the United States government, and has been charged with criminal theft of public funds. Rush had had senior security clearance and access to classified information when he was in government service, court documents said. He remains in custody until later this week, when he is set to appear in court.

How Was David Rush Arrested?

The arrest came as a result of an FBI internal investigation that resulted in a referral to the FBI by the CIA. The court documents allege that from November 2025 to March 2026, Rush repeatedly sought, for official use, large amounts of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars. Later investigators did not uncover any evidence to account for the missing assets or what they were used for.

What Did Officials Find In David Rush’s Home?

In a seizure that reportedly took place at Rush’s home on May 18, they reportedly found about 303 gold bars, each weighing about one kilogram, and some $2 million in US currency. The property was also discovered to be the source of 35 luxury watches, including many Rolex watches.

What More Charges Are On David Rush?

Investigators could not account for the gold bars or foreign money after they were given to Rush by the CIA. There is no documentation of his telling his employer how he disposed of or used the assets, court documents said. Rush has also been charged with lying about his military service and his educational credentials in applying for government jobs. He also allegedly took military leave benefits, in addition, under false pretenses, and was paid thousands of dollars under false pretenses. The documents describe him as a ‘senior executive’ at US government agency in Virginia but have not been released to the public to reveal specifics of his position.

David Rush Faked Documents

However according to NBC news report, David Rush applied for US government positions three times, and only later got hired in 2009. Investigators claim he made up degrees connected to Clemson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in those applications. Rush also supposedly lied about attending the US Naval Test Pilot School, being a Navy pilot, and working as a thesis adviser. As per the charges, none of those statements were real, and the FAA reportedly checked and found no pilot license on file under his name.

Why Is David Rush’s Arrest Gaining Attention?

The case has garnered attention because of the massive amount of money that was allegedly stolen and the sensitive nature of Rush’s previous role. The New York Times reported that Rush has held senior CIA posts until recently. The FBI’s statement indicated that CIA Director John Ratcliffe forwarded the matter for criminal investigation after the agency’s internal investigation revealed ‘potential misconduct’. Police have not yet been able to explain why the gold bars and cash are allegedly stored in Rush’s home and if there are other suspects in the case. Rush has not responded to requests for comment from his attorney, and the CIA did not immediately respond to questions about its clarification.

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