LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM 22k gold price Kuwait latest hollywood news David Rush donald trump bakrid Bandar Abbas city India vs US argument video Central Railway food price hike whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

E. Jean Carroll, who accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault, has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the US Justice Department.

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation (Image: X)
Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 08:41 IST

A criminal investigation has been launched into writer and former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by the US Justice Department, which previously filed two civil lawsuits against President Donald Trump for sexual assault and defamation. Investigators are looking into whether Carroll perjured himself in his testimony in multiple cases, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. The investigation is believed to focus on comments she provided in a deposition last year in 2022, in which she testified she had not taken any financial support from other sources to pursue her lawsuits against Trump, according to CNN. 

What Is The Case All About?

The investigation is the latest development in a years long feud between the president and Carroll, who also accused Trump of sexual harassment which led to multimillion dollar civil verdicts that are now on appeal. According to the prosecutors, their attention is being drawn to later disclosures that billionaire entrepreneur Reid Hoffman paid some of Carroll’s legal costs and other expenses through a nonprofit group. Trump’s defense lawyers had previously submitted evidence that Carroll had been lying when he said he funded the account. Carroll also gave videotaped deposition to then Trump attorney Alina Habba, in which she said no one else was covering her legal fees. But a week before trial, Carroll’s attorneys explained to the court and Trump’s lawyers that the money had been raised by Hoffman’s nonprofit. Carroll’s attorneys said they never spoke with Hoffman or anyone working for the organisation. Later, the judge presiding over the case refused to let Trump’s lawyers cross examine Carroll about the funding deal.



Why Is The Case Gaining Attention Other Than Trump?

The investigation is also said to be garnering attention due to allegations of political influence at the Justice Department under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Under the new department, critics have charged since April, when Blanche took office, the department has been aggressively looking for cases that are favorable to Trump’s personal grievances. But sources close to the case have indicated that Blanche is avoiding the investigation into Carroll because he had served as Trump’s lawyer on appeals related to the civil suits. The deputy attorney general’s office is instead handling the case. Senior officials at the Justice Department reportedly handed the investigation over to the federal prosecutors in Chicago, where one of the nonprofits linked to Hoffman is based.

Who Is E. Jean Carroll?

Carroll, 82, is still embroiled in several court cases against Trump. In the mid 1990s, she claims he assaulted her in a New York department store, and in the past, she received millions of dollars in damages from juries for past sexual abuse charges and defamation. Trump has long denied the allegations, which he has said Carroll invented to sell her book. He is now challenging the $5 million sexual abuse verdict and a separate $83 million defamation sentence. The US Supreme Court has been called on to hear Trump’s appeal, but it has delayed numerous times, and again did so on Wednesday. Carroll’s lawyers have refused to comment on the latest investigation.

Also Read: Who Is David Rush? Senior Ex-CIA Official Arrested For Stealing $40 Million In Gold Bars From US Government

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation
Tags: E Jean CarrollE Jean Carroll criminal investigationE Jean Carroll newsE Jean Carroll trumpE Jean Carroll who iswho is E Jean Carroll

RELATED News

Who Is David Rush? Senior Ex-CIA Official Arrested

Trump Threatens To Blow Up Ally Oman Over Strait of Hormuz

Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas

Survey Warns Israeli Schools Struggling To Adapt As Teens Rapidly Embrace AI

Bangladesh’s Famous ‘Trump’ Buffalo Saved From Eid Sacrifice After Gaining Nationwide Attention, Moved To Zoo

LATEST NEWS

Gold & Silver Rates Today: Check Out 22K, 24K Prices In Your City Now!

Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic

REET Mains Result 2026 Expected Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Level 1 and 2 Marks, Merit List and Download Steps

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

Delhi Weather Today (28 May 2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rainfall

Matthew Perry's Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years

Bank Holiday Today On Bakrid: Are SBI, HDFC Bank And Other Banks Open Or Closed?

Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE and BSE Open Or Closed On Bakrid 2026?

28 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh To Be Arrested Over Dowry Death After Court Rejects Bail Plea

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation
Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation
Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation
Who Is E. Jean Carroll? Writer Who Accused Trump Of Sexual Assault, Now Under Criminal Investigation

QUICK LINKS