Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic Across Gulf Nation

KUWAIT ATTACK: Amid the US’ fresh attacks on Iranian military sites, Kuwait has appeared to be under attack by Iran, though there is no official confirmation on this. Kuwait’s military on its official X account shared that they are responding to missile and drone attacks. The Kuwaiti army posted on social media, “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”
تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.
تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.
يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/qvsBXZxokq
— KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) May 28, 2026
Al Arabiya is reporting air raid sirens are sounding in Kuwait early on Thursday. The reasons behind the alerts were not immediately clear and the Kuwaiti authorities have not given an official explanation. Kuwait is the gateway to the Persian Gulf, has U.S. Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base and is one of the most vulnerable Gulf states to any escalation between the U.S. and Iran.
As per social media posts, the locals in Kuwait also received ‘EMERGENCY ALERTS’ on their phones asking them to remain in safe locations.
Emergency alert in Kuwait: https://t.co/4M36pUb3eF pic.twitter.com/7CHeolltWO
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 28, 2026
Kuwait air defenses INTERCEPT ‘HOSTILE MISSILE & DRONES’ amid ongoing attack — Defense Ministry pic.twitter.com/2JEurN7BXG
— RT (@RT_com) May 28, 2026
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With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.