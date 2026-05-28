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Home > Middle east > Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic Across Gulf Nation

Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic Across Gulf Nation

Kuwait’s military said its air defenses intercepted hostile missiles and drones amid soaring US-Iran tensions, while air raid sirens and emergency alerts triggered panic across the Gulf nation. Authorities have not officially confirmed whether Iran was behind the suspected attacks.

Kuwait's military says it is responding to missile and drone attacks (IMAGE: X)
Kuwait's military says it is responding to missile and drone attacks (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 08:56 IST

KUWAIT ATTACK: Amid the US’ fresh attacks on Iranian military sites, Kuwait has appeared to be under attack by Iran, though there is no official confirmation on this. Kuwait’s military on its official X account shared that they are responding to missile and drone attacks. The Kuwaiti army posted on social media, “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

Al Arabiya is reporting air raid sirens are sounding in Kuwait early on Thursday. The reasons behind the alerts were not immediately clear and the Kuwaiti authorities have not given an official explanation. Kuwait is the gateway to the Persian Gulf, has U.S. Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base and is one of the most vulnerable Gulf states to any escalation between the U.S. and Iran.

As per social media posts, the locals in Kuwait also received ‘EMERGENCY ALERTS’ on their phones asking them to remain in safe locations. 



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Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic Across Gulf Nation
Tags: home-hero-pos-2KuwaitKuwait drone attacklatest middle east newsmissile attacksUS Iran war

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Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic Across Gulf Nation
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