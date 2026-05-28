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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices in Middle East fall to near two-month low as global spot weakens. UAE, Saudi Arabia show mixed retail rates while regional bullion markets remain volatile and sentiment cautious.

Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 09:24 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 28 May 2026: Gold prices in the Middle East have declined, hitting a near two-month low as global spot gold hovers around $4,450 per ounce. The drop reflects shifting inflation expectations and changing monetary policy signals worldwide. However, retail gold rates across the region continue to vary by market and purity level. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 24K gold is priced at around AED 529.75 per gram, while 22K stands at AED 490.50, 21K at AED 470.25, and 18K at AED 403.25. In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold is trading near SAR 544.3, highlighting region-specific pricing trends despite broader global weakness in gold sentiment.

Gold Rate Today (28 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 28, 2026

Country 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate 18K Gold Rate
UAE (Dubai) AED 568.50 AED 526.50 AED 432.75
Saudi Arabia SAR 566.00 SAR 517.00 SAR 423.00
Qatar QAR 567.00 QAR 522.50 QAR 412.50
Oman OMR 57.45 OMR 53.65 OMR 42.40
Bahrain BHD 57.90 BHD 54.00 N/A
Kuwait KWD 45.48 KWD 41.70 KWD 34.14

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
May 28, 2026 (Today) Not Available Not Available Not Available Not Available Not Available
May 27, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75
May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41
May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00
May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25
May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50
May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86
May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50
May 14, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 592.00 AED 563.75 AED 576.00

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: 22K gold rate Dubai24K gold price UAEBahrain gold priceDubai gold price per gramglobal spot gold pricegold price Middle East todaygold prices 28 May 2026home-hero-pos-10Kuwait gold rateOman gold rateQatar gold priceSaudi Arabia gold rate todayUAE gold rate 2026

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Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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