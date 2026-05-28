Gold Rate Today On 28 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 28 May 2026: Gold prices in the Middle East have declined, hitting a near two-month low as global spot gold hovers around $4,450 per ounce. The drop reflects shifting inflation expectations and changing monetary policy signals worldwide. However, retail gold rates across the region continue to vary by market and purity level. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 24K gold is priced at around AED 529.75 per gram, while 22K stands at AED 490.50, 21K at AED 470.25, and 18K at AED 403.25. In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold is trading near SAR 544.3, highlighting region-specific pricing trends despite broader global weakness in gold sentiment.
Gold Rate Today (28 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 28, 2026
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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