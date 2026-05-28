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Home > Business News > Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Gold prices rise slightly in India; 22K at ₹14,525 and 24K at ₹15,844. MCX futures dip 1.25% amid volatility, while city-wise rates remain broadly stable across major metros.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 09:00 IST

Gold Rates Today, 28 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold is still shining bright in India, with 22K at ₹14,525 per gram and 24K at ₹15,844 per gram. That means your festive shopping list just got a reality check! A full 10 grams of 24K costs ₹1,58,440, while 22K sits at ₹1,45,250. Globally, gold hovers near $4,425.80 per troy ounce, keeping investors glued to charts. So—are you buying jewellery today or just admiring the sparkle from afar? Tell us if you are team gold buyer or watcher today folks

Gold Rates On MCX Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the Gold June futures contract is currently trading in the range of ₹1,55,627 to ₹1,56,886 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of approximately 1.25% during the day. The contract witnessed notable intraday volatility, touching a high of ₹1,57,898 and a low of ₹1,54,953. The last traded price (LTP) stands near ₹1,55,650 per 10 grams, marking a fall of ₹1,966 or 1.25% from the previous session. The contract opened at ₹1,57,541, compared to the previous close of ₹1,57,616, indicating sustained selling pressure and a cautious sentiment in the domestic futures market throughout the trading session.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹)
Chennai 1,22,900 1,46,500 1,59,820
Delhi 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430
Noida (NCR) 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430
Lucknow 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430
Ahmedabad 1,18,720 1,45,150 1,58,340
Mumbai 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290
Bengaluru 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290
Hyderabad 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290
Kolkata 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290
Pune 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹1,22,900 | 22K – ₹1,46,500 | 24K – ₹1,59,820
  • Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430
  • Gold Price in Noida (NCR): 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430
  • Gold Price in Lucknow: 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430
  • Gold Price in Ahmedabad: 18K – ₹1,18,720 | 22K – ₹1,45,150 | 24K – ₹1,58,340
  • Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹1,18,720 | 22K – ₹1,45,100 | 24K – ₹1,58,290

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City / State 10 Grams (₹) 100 Grams (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 2,900 29,000 2,90,000
Hyderabad 2,900 29,000 2,90,000
Assam (Guwahati) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000
Mumbai 2,85,000 28,500 2,85,000
Bengaluru 2,85,100 28,510 2,85,100
Delhi 2,84,900 28,490 2,84,900
Kolkata 2,84,900 28,490 2,84,900
Pune 2,85,000 28,500 2,85,000

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE and BSE Open Or Closed On Bakrid 2026?

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Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices
Tags: 22k gold price24k gold rateGold Futures MCXgold price Chennaigold price delhigold rate mumbaigold rates today Indiahome-hero-pos-7live gold price Indiamcx gold priceSilver price India

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Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices
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Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices
Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices

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