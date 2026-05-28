Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Gold Rates Today, 28 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold is still shining bright in India, with 22K at ₹14,525 per gram and 24K at ₹15,844 per gram. That means your festive shopping list just got a reality check! A full 10 grams of 24K costs ₹1,58,440, while 22K sits at ₹1,45,250. Globally, gold hovers near $4,425.80 per troy ounce, keeping investors glued to charts. So—are you buying jewellery today or just admiring the sparkle from afar? Tell us if you are team gold buyer or watcher today folks
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE and BSE Open Or Closed On Bakrid 2026?
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