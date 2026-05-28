Gold & Silver Today: 22K, 24K Stable, MCX Futures Down 1.25%; Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Gold Rates Today, 28 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold is still shining bright in India, with 22K at ₹14,525 per gram and 24K at ₹15,844 per gram. That means your festive shopping list just got a reality check! A full 10 grams of 24K costs ₹1,58,440, while 22K sits at ₹1,45,250. Globally, gold hovers near $4,425.80 per troy ounce, keeping investors glued to charts. So—are you buying jewellery today or just admiring the sparkle from afar? Tell us if you are team gold buyer or watcher today folks

Gold Rates On MCX Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the Gold June futures contract is currently trading in the range of ₹1,55,627 to ₹1,56,886 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of approximately 1.25% during the day. The contract witnessed notable intraday volatility, touching a high of ₹1,57,898 and a low of ₹1,54,953. The last traded price (LTP) stands near ₹1,55,650 per 10 grams, marking a fall of ₹1,966 or 1.25% from the previous session. The contract opened at ₹1,57,541, compared to the previous close of ₹1,57,616, indicating sustained selling pressure and a cautious sentiment in the domestic futures market throughout the trading session.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 24K Gold (₹) Chennai 1,22,900 1,46,500 1,59,820 Delhi 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430 Noida (NCR) 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430 Lucknow 1,18,860 1,45,240 1,58,430 Ahmedabad 1,18,720 1,45,150 1,58,340 Mumbai 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290 Bengaluru 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290 Hyderabad 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290 Kolkata 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290 Pune 1,18,720 1,45,100 1,58,290 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹1,22,900 | 22K – ₹1,46,500 | 24K – ₹1,59,820

18K – ₹1,22,900 | 22K – ₹1,46,500 | 24K – ₹1,59,820 Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430

18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430 Gold Price in Noida (NCR): 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430

18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430 Gold Price in Lucknow: 18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430

18K – ₹1,18,860 | 22K – ₹1,45,240 | 24K – ₹1,58,430 Gold Price in Ahmedabad: 18K – ₹1,18,720 | 22K – ₹1,45,150 | 24K – ₹1,58,340

18K – ₹1,18,720 | 22K – ₹1,45,150 | 24K – ₹1,58,340 Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹1,18,720 | 22K – ₹1,45,100 | 24K – ₹1,58,290

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City / State 10 Grams (₹) 100 Grams (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Hyderabad 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Assam (Guwahati) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) 2,900 29,000 2,90,000 Mumbai 2,85,000 28,500 2,85,000 Bengaluru 2,85,100 28,510 2,85,100 Delhi 2,84,900 28,490 2,84,900 Kolkata 2,84,900 28,490 2,84,900 Pune 2,85,000 28,500 2,85,000 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

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