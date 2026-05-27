WhatsApp To Roll Out Usernames: Allowing Users To Chat And Make Calls Without Sharing Number

Meta owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp is changing one of its most fundamental rules. Since the day it launched, the app has required a phone number for everything, to sign up, to be found, to be contacted. That is finally starting to change. WhatsApp has begun rolling out a username feature that lets you connect and chat with people without giving out your phone number at all. It is one of the biggest privacy shifts the platform has ever made, and for India’s over 500 million WhatsApp users, it could not have come soon enough.



How Did This Start



WhatsApp began the initial beta rollout on April 8, 2026, making the feature available to a limited number of users on both Android and iOS. The company has been testing it carefully for a while, with traces of the feature appearing in beta builds as far back as late 2025. The current best estimate for a global public launch is around mid-2026, likely June. So if you have not seen it on your phone yet, that is completely normal. It is still rolling out in stages.



What Exactly Is a WhatsApp Username



Think of it the same way you think of your Instagram handle or your Telegram username. Users can create a unique handle of 3 to 35 characters using lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores, and share it instead of their phone number. So instead of telling a new colleague or a business contact your personal number, you simply share your username and they can message you directly.

The feature will also allow users to initiate both voice and video calls without the other person needing to know their phone number, using the username as the identifier instead. That is a genuinely big deal for people who regularly do professional calls through WhatsApp but feel uncomfortable sharing their personal number upfront.



Your Phone Number Is Not Going Anywhere



Here is an important thing to understand before you get too excited. Your phone number is not going away. It is still required to register and maintain a WhatsApp account. Existing contacts who already have your number will continue to see it. The username is a privacy layer for new connections, not a full anonymity system.

So if your family members or old friends already have your number saved, nothing changes for them. The username only comes into play when you are connecting with someone new and you would rather keep your personal number private.



The Extra Security Layer



WhatsApp has also introduced an optional four-digit username key as an added gate. Even if someone knows your username, they need this key to start a conversation. Messages from people who do not have the key go to a separate Requests folder rather than your main inbox. This means you stay in full control of who actually gets through to you.



Why This Took So Long



Telegram and Signal have had username features for years. WhatsApp users have been asking for the same thing for almost as long. The company took a deliberately careful, phased approach, which makes sense given that nearly three billion people use the app. A single broken rollout at that scale would be catastrophic. So while the wait has been frustrating, the caution is understandable.



What You Should Do Right Now



In the latest beta builds, WhatsApp’s settings menu already allows users to reserve their username before the full system goes live, ensuring that early adopters cannot simply grab all the popular names. If you have the option, go to your profile settings and check whether the username field has appeared. Good usernames will go fast once this opens up to everyone.

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