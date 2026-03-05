LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp To Introduce Plus Feature: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

WhatsApp To Introduce Plus Feature: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a WhatsApp Plus subscription offering extra customization, expanded chat pinning, and exclusive features, while core messaging and calls remain free.

WhatsApp to introduce subscription feature
WhatsApp to introduce subscription feature

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 5, 2026 13:25:58 IST

WhatsApp To Introduce Plus Feature: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

Meta owned messaging giant WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a new optional subscription plan, WhatsApp Plus. The plus variant of the app will offer additional features such as app customisation, and expanded chat management tools. 

According to media reports and industry experts, the company is currently developing the feature for both Android and iOS users. However, the company has not officially admitted the launch of an update yet. 

The WhatsApp Plus subscription would add extra features in exchange for a monthly fee. However, the reports claim that the core functions of the app, i.e., messaging, voice and video calls, media sharing, and privacy features, will remain free. 

WhatsApp Plus features 

The upcoming big update from WhatsApp is expected to focus on personalisation, and additional convenience features instead of altering the core messaging experience. One of the key highlights of the update can be expanded chat pinning. Currently a user can pin up to three chats in the app. The subscription plan is likely to increase the pin limit to 20 chats. 

The Plus update is also reported to introduce several interface customisation options. The Plus users are expected to choose the app icons from 14 different options and adjust interface accent colours from a selection of 19 colour options; this may also affect interface elements such as tabs, filters, and action buttons. 

Other than these features, other elements of the subscription-based WhatsApp may consist of exclusive stickers designed specifically for WhatsApp calls, more interactive message reactions, and conversational effects. 

The media reports and experts also claim that the app may expand the subscription with additional features over time based on user feedback. 

As per reports, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.9.6 where some users can join a waitlist that will notify them once the premium plan becomes available. 

The users who will be eligible for the feature will see a banner within the settings page or sticker keyboard inviting them to join the premium plan. However, the waitlist does not automatically enroll users in the paid service when it launches. 

WhatsApp Plus Availability 

The current waitlist features only a limited number of beta testers in certain regions. As per latest reports, the company gears up to expand the availability to more region in the coming weeks. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:25 PM IST
WhatsApp To Introduce Plus Feature: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

