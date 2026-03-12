LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot dubai airport blast commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action after a viral audio clip allegedly featuring her mother on her breakup with Rakshit Shetty resurfaces.

Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action after a viral audio clip. (Photo: X)
Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action after a viral audio clip. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 12, 2026 19:11:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has threatened legal action after a purported private audio clip allegedly featuring her mother, Suman Mandanna, surfaced online and quickly went viral. 

The controversy erupted just days after Rashmika’s widely discussed wedding with actor Vijay Deverakonda, drawing renewed attention to her past relationship with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

The actress has called the circulation of the clip a “serious invasion of privacy” and warned media platforms, influencers, and individuals to remove the content within 24 hours, failing which she will initiate legal proceedings.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Fresh Controversy

The controversy began after an alleged old audio recording of Rashmika’s mother began circulating on social media. While some reports claim the clip was part of an old interview, others suggest it was a private conversation between Suman Mandanna and a family member recorded nearly eight years ago.



The audio reportedly discusses the circumstances surrounding Rashmika’s breakup with Rakshit Shetty, with Suman speaking about tensions between the two families and the challenges that arose during the relationship.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering intense debate and speculation about its authenticity and origin.

Audio Mentions Issues During Rashmika-Rakshit Relationship

In the viral audio, Suman Mandanna allegedly talks about the conflicts that emerged between the two families during Rashmika’s engagement with Rakshit Shetty in 2017.

According to reports quoting the audio, Rashmika was asked to announce that she would quit acting after marriage, which reportedly became a major point of disagreement. The conversation also references criticism faced by Rashmika for certain film scenes, including one from the film Geetha Govindam, which reportedly added strain to the relationship.

Rashmika and Rakshit eventually called off their engagement in 2018, citing compatibility issues.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts, Calls It ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Breaking her silence, Rashmika shared a detailed statement on social media, saying the circulation of the clip crosses a line.

The actor wrote that for nearly eight years she has faced misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks, but had chosen to remain silent.

However, she said the recent incident dragged her family and close relationships into unnecessary controversy, which forced her to respond.

Rashmika stated that the conversation appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved, and that only a small portion was taken out of context to create a misleading narrative.

Actress Issues 24-Hour Warning to Remove the Clip

In a strong warning, Rashmika urged media outlets, influencers, and social media users to immediately remove the audio clip and related narratives.

She stated that those circulating the material have 24 hours to delete the content, failing which she will initiate legal action and issue formal legal notices against individuals and platforms responsible for sharing it.

The actress emphasised that the step was not taken lightly, but was necessary to protect her family’s privacy and dignity.

Who Leaked the Viral Audio?

Despite the controversy, it remains unclear who originally leaked the audio clip. The source of the recording and how it surfaced online has not been officially confirmed.

The clip’s sudden resurfacing coming soon after Rashmika’s wedding to Vijay Deverakonda has also raised questions about whether it was intentionally circulated to create controversy around her personal life.

As of now, neither Rashmika nor her team has publicly identified the person or platform responsible for the leak.

Controversy Emerges Days After Rashmika’s Wedding

The controversy comes shortly after Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, which had dominated entertainment headlines in recent weeks.

While fans celebrated the couple’s union, the resurfaced audio clip has now shifted attention to an old chapter of Rashmika’s personal life, prompting the actor to draw what she described as a firm boundary against misinformation and privacy violations.

ALSO READ: Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 7:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Rakshit Shettyrashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna mother audioRashmika Mandanna mother audio leakRashmika Mandanna Rakshit Shetty breakup

RELATED News

Anand Deverakonda Joins Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Groove On ‘Sancharame’, Watch The Fun Video!

Bhooth Bangla Teaser X Review: Internet Erupts As Fans Say ‘Ghost Walked Straight Into Comedy Set’ Starring Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal

Naga Chaitanya’s Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack Abs Look For Vrushakarma- But Why Are Fans Dragging Samantha and Calling Her ‘Unlucky’?

‘Made In Korea’ X Review: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin Create A Beautiful Indo-Korean Connection You Didn’t Expect

Dhurandhar 2’s Aari Aari Out: Ranveer Singh Brings High-Energy Beats In First Song, Fans Are Already Calling It A Banger

LATEST NEWS

In First Address, Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Continued Hormuz Blockade, Thanks ‘Resistance Front’, Warns Of Strikes On US Bases

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

How Young Shoppers Are Redefining Style With Smarter Spending

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What’s The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes ‘Insult’ In National Honor Act?

Film ‘Calendar’ Trailer Launch Press Conference In Mumbai

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

India Post GDS indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Merit List 2026: What Happens After Selection? Document Verification Details

From Keto Appetisers To Desserts: Kritika Kamra’s Brother Rahul Kamra Curated Keto Wedding Menu For Her Sister’s D- Day

Bengaluru ‘Black Magic’ Horror: Real Estate Businessman Kidnapped And Murdered After Accused Made Chilling Claims; 2 Minors Among 8 Arrested

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

QUICK LINKS