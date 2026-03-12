Who Leaked Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Clip On Rakshit Shetty Breakup? Actress Threatens Legal Action Days After Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has threatened legal action after a purported private audio clip allegedly featuring her mother, Suman Mandanna, surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The controversy erupted just days after Rashmika’s widely discussed wedding with actor Vijay Deverakonda, drawing renewed attention to her past relationship with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

The actress has called the circulation of the clip a “serious invasion of privacy” and warned media platforms, influencers, and individuals to remove the content within 24 hours, failing which she will initiate legal proceedings.

Viral Audio Clip Sparks Fresh Controversy

The controversy began after an alleged old audio recording of Rashmika’s mother began circulating on social media. While some reports claim the clip was part of an old interview, others suggest it was a private conversation between Suman Mandanna and a family member recorded nearly eight years ago.







The audio reportedly discusses the circumstances surrounding Rashmika’s breakup with Rakshit Shetty, with Suman speaking about tensions between the two families and the challenges that arose during the relationship.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering intense debate and speculation about its authenticity and origin.

Audio Mentions Issues During Rashmika-Rakshit Relationship

In the viral audio, Suman Mandanna allegedly talks about the conflicts that emerged between the two families during Rashmika’s engagement with Rakshit Shetty in 2017.

According to reports quoting the audio, Rashmika was asked to announce that she would quit acting after marriage, which reportedly became a major point of disagreement. The conversation also references criticism faced by Rashmika for certain film scenes, including one from the film Geetha Govindam, which reportedly added strain to the relationship.

Rashmika and Rakshit eventually called off their engagement in 2018, citing compatibility issues.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts, Calls It ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Breaking her silence, Rashmika shared a detailed statement on social media, saying the circulation of the clip crosses a line.

The actor wrote that for nearly eight years she has faced misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks, but had chosen to remain silent.

However, she said the recent incident dragged her family and close relationships into unnecessary controversy, which forced her to respond.

Rashmika stated that the conversation appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved, and that only a small portion was taken out of context to create a misleading narrative.

Actress Issues 24-Hour Warning to Remove the Clip

In a strong warning, Rashmika urged media outlets, influencers, and social media users to immediately remove the audio clip and related narratives.

She stated that those circulating the material have 24 hours to delete the content, failing which she will initiate legal action and issue formal legal notices against individuals and platforms responsible for sharing it.

The actress emphasised that the step was not taken lightly, but was necessary to protect her family’s privacy and dignity.

Who Leaked the Viral Audio?

Despite the controversy, it remains unclear who originally leaked the audio clip. The source of the recording and how it surfaced online has not been officially confirmed.

The clip’s sudden resurfacing coming soon after Rashmika’s wedding to Vijay Deverakonda has also raised questions about whether it was intentionally circulated to create controversy around her personal life.

As of now, neither Rashmika nor her team has publicly identified the person or platform responsible for the leak.

Controversy Emerges Days After Rashmika’s Wedding

The controversy comes shortly after Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, which had dominated entertainment headlines in recent weeks.

While fans celebrated the couple’s union, the resurfaced audio clip has now shifted attention to an old chapter of Rashmika’s personal life, prompting the actor to draw what she described as a firm boundary against misinformation and privacy violations.

