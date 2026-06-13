Delhi Rains Throw Flight Schedules Off Track, Passengers Face Delays and Travel Chaos

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms swept across Delhi and, the National Capital Region (NCR) on June 13, 2026, and it really messed up flight operations. Reduced visibility, strong winds, plus water accumulation in some parts of the airport area caused delays for several domestic as well as international flights, and it affected thousands of travelers all at once.

Multiple Flights Delayed Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

As the weather conditions started to worsen a bit , airlines began reporting delays on a range of routes. In line with the updates shared by aviation journalist Aditya Raj, flight schedules got thrown off because of operational difficulties linked to the rain and those thunderstorms. Airlines also said that passengers should verify their flight status, before stepping out for the airport.

These weather driven interruptions didn’t just stop there , they set off a ripple effect across the whole chain, from aircraft arrivals to departures and even the turnaround window.

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory

Delhi airport authorities asked passengers to keep an eye on updates via airline communication channels and get to the airport well before time. Even though flight operations carried on, rough weather conditions caused delays and some schedule tweaks across the day.

Airport officials said, that the teams were watching everything closely to make sure passenger safety comes first and to reduce operational disruptions as much as possible.

Travelers Face Long Waits and Uncertainty

Several passengers said they had extended waiting periods at the terminals, while the airlines tried to manage delayed departures and arrivals in a more orderly way. On social media the platforms were flooded with posts and little updates from travelers, who were really looking for information about their flights.

Even with all the disruptions still happening, airport staff and airline personnel kept helping passengers and coordinating everything, even though the weather was pretty harsh and unpredictable.

Rain Brings Relief from Heatwave Conditions

The rain gave much needed relief, from the intense heat that had been gripping Delhi in these recent days. After the showers, temperatures dropped quite a bit, bringing some respite for residents after a long stretch of scorching weather.

But still, the rainfall also caused waterlogging, and traffic congestion showed up in multiple parts of the city. Because of that, vehicles moved more slowly, and daily commuters had their routines kind of disrupted.

Weather Department Forecasts More Showers

Meteorological authorities said intermittent rain, and thunderstorms might still pop up over the next few hours or so. Folks are being told to stay a bit careful, especially when moving around, because the weather can shift fast and keep throwing a wrench into transportation services.

Authorities Continue Monitoring the Situation

Airport authorities airlines, and local weather agencies are still on alert as they keep an eye on what’s happening. Flight operations are expected to come back into rhythm bit by bit once the weather clears, though small holdups might continue, depending on how heavy the rain is and the current sight distance.