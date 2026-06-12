Kerala Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Ernakulam, Idukki, Yellow Alert In 6 Districts

Kerala Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for two districts of Kerala – Ernakulam and Idukki for Friday, June 12. It has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall as multiple weather systems continue to influence conditions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, isolated areas in Ernakulam and Idukki are likely to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm, while very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm within a 24-hour period is also expected on June 12. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The warning indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours at isolated locations across these districts.

Kerala Rainfall Alert

The weather department has forecast continued rainfall activity across Kerala over the coming days. Yellow alerts have been issued for:

Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 13

Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram on June 14

Alappuzha and Ernakulam on June 15

The IMD said Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are likely to remain among the wettest regions during the forecast period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka on June 12, while heavy rainfall is likely to continue across these regions through much of the forecast period. The IMD attributed the widespread rainfall activity to multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations and a trough extending from the east-central Arabian Sea to the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Kerala Weather Conditions Today June 12

Feels like: 30°C

Sunrise: 6:03 AM

Sunset: 6:46 PM

High/Low: 28°C / 25°C

Wind: 3 mph

Humidity: 89%

Independent Weatherman Forecast for June 12

Independent weather observer MasRainman has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across Kerala and Karnataka.

Daily Weather Inference 12.06.2026 |#SWM2026 Reached till Telangana!! Widespread Moderate/Heavy Rains Expected in Kerala (Heavy to very Heavy Rains likely from Kochi to Kozhikode) & Karavalli Karnataka(Especially in Mangaluru Udupi Dhakshina Kannada) Moderate/Heavy Rains Likely… pic.twitter.com/R2wOtF0qcg — MasRainman (@MasRainman) June 12, 2026

According to the daily weather inference issued on June 12, “Widespread Moderate/Heavy Rains Expected in Kerala (Heavy to very Heavy Rains likely from Kochi to Kozhikode) & Karavalli Karnataka (Especially in Mangaluru Udupi Dhakshina Kannada). Moderate/Heavy Rains Likely in Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru city, Rayalaseema as well. Coastal Maharashtra, Central AP and Telangana including Hyderabad too will get isolated Light/Moderate Rains as well.”

Also Read: Weather Today (12 June, 2026) Live Updates