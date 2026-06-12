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Home > Sports News > South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A

South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A

South Korea staged a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Czechia 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A opener. After falling behind to Ladislav Krejci's goal, Hwang In-beom equalised before setting up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winner, with captain Son Heung-min playing a key role as the Taegeuk Warriors secured all three points at Estadio Akron.

Son Heung-Min and South Korea Team celebrate after defeating Czechia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. Image Credit: ANI
Son Heung-Min and South Korea Team celebrate after defeating Czechia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:25 IST

South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: In an exciting Group A match, South Korea overcame a deficit to upset the Czech Republic 2-1 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, winning three crucial points at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico. From the beginning, the Taegeuk Warriors were the superior team and had more opportunities in the early going. Lee Kang-in’s strong long-range effort caused Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar to make a deft save, while Lee Han-beom’s header nearly missed the crossbar to break the deadlock. 

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Korea vs Czechia: Goalless first half

The Czech Republic gradually settled into the contest and nearly struck from a set piece, but captain Tomas Soucek fired wide after finding space inside the area. Despite South Korea’s attacking intent, clear-cut opportunities remained scarce before the interval. Son Heung-min came closest when he surged forward on a promising run, only to drag his effort wide in the 39th minute as the teams went into halftime level at 0-0. 

South Korea resumed on the front foot after the break and repeatedly tested Kovar. The goalkeeper produced important saves to deny Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung and Son, keeping the European side in the match. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Czechia scores the opening goal

Those missed opportunities appeared costly when the Czech Republic opened the scoring just before the hour mark. Vladimir Coufal launched a long throw into the penalty area, and captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest to head home, beating Kim Seung-gyu for his sixth international goal. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea marks a huge comeback

However, the Czech lead lasted only a matter of minutes. South Korea responded strongly, with Hwang In-beom finishing calmly midway through the second half to restore parity and set up a tense finale. The Czechs thought they had regained the advantage when Soucek headed into the net, but celebrations were cut short by an offside flag. South Korea then delivered the decisive blow in the closing stages. Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu latched onto an excellent pass from Hwang and converted from close range to complete the turnaround. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea wins against Czechia

The Czech Republic pushed hard for an equaliser, but Kim produced a crucial save to deny substitute Adam Hlozek late on. South Korea held firm to secure victory and move into a strong position ahead of their next Group A encounter against co-hosts Mexico, while the Czech Republic will look to bounce back against South Africa.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Quiñones, Jiménez Strike as Mexico Beat South Africa 2-0; Opening Match Sees Red Cards Galore

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South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026Group AHwang In-beomLadislav KrejciOh Hyeon-gyuSon Heung MinSouth Korea vs Czech RepublicSouth Korea vs Czechia

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South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A
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South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: In-beom And Oh Hyeon-gyu Inspire 2-1 Comeback Win in Group A
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