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Home > Sports News > Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

Jaspal Rana, Manu Bhaker’s coach and one of India’s greatest shooters, passed away at 49 in New Delhi. The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion played a pivotal role in India’s shooting success, with PM Narendra Modi leading tributes.

Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49 on Friday in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49 on Friday in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:57 IST

Jaspal Rana Passes Away: Former India shooter and renowned coach Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed. Rana had reportedly fallen ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi. Following his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the news and expressed his condolences. His passing comes as a major blow to Indian shooting, where he played a transformative role both as an athlete and a coach. He was Manu Bhaker’s coach during her record-breaking Paris Olympics 2024 campaign. 

Jaspal Rana: One of India’s finest athletes

One of India’s most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals — nine gold, four silver and two bronze — across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games. His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. 

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games. Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history. 

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respects to Jaspal Rana



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the passing of Jaspal Rana. PM Modi while paying his respects to the deceased, talked about how big of a loss his passing would be to Indian sports. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.”

Jaspal Rana’s role as coach

After retiring from the sport as a player, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary. Despite a widely publicised fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics, the two later reunited, with Rana playing a key role in her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India’s high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

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Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

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Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute

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Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute
Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute
Jaspal Rana Passes Away at 49: Manu Bhaker’s Coach And Asian Games Gold Medalist Dies; PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute
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