Do You Hold Tata Steel, Trent Or Voltas Stocks? These 4 Tata Group Stocks Turn Ex-Dividend Today

Do you hold any of these Tata Group stocks? If so, today could be a significant day for your portfolio. Four Tata Group firms – Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Tata Steel, Trent and Voltas – have their ex-dividend date as June 12, and shareholders will have to possess the shares until close of trading today to be eligible for dividends. The dividends range from Rs 4 to Rs 6 a share, giving shareholders a further fillip on top of stock price gains. However, investors should be aware of the Tata Motors demerger, as the record date of June 12 applies only to the commercial vehicles business, while the passenger vehicles arm has a different dividend timeline.

This is also happening in the wake of Trent’s bonus issue adjustment and is among the most closely watched Tata stocks in the market today.

4 Tata Stocks Become Ex-Dividend On June 12

The shares of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Tata Steel and Voltas are going to turn ex-dividend on Friday, and the dividend payout announced by all these companies is Rs 4 per share each for FY26 among the Tata Group companies. Retail firm Trent has decided to issue a Rs 6 dividend per share.

Company NSE Symbol Dividend Per Share Record Date Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles TMPV Rs 4 June 12, 2026 Tata Steel TATASTEEL Rs 4 June 12, 2026 Trent TRENT Rs 6 June 12, 2026 Voltas VOLTAS Rs 4 June 12, 2026

All of the above dividends are subject to shareholder approval at the respective AGMs.

The demerger of Tata Motors has been approved and will be in place from October 1, 2025. As noted, the dividend timeline is now different for investors. The restructuring had seen the two entities trade as separate stocks. The record date for June 12 is only applicable for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), which refers to the trucks, buses and commercial vehicle operations of the group.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), the holding company for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata EVs and the passenger vehicle business, has fixed the dividend record date as June 19. Investors who want to qualify for the TMPV dividend can buy shares through June 18.

Trent Bonus Issue Unrelated To Dividend

Trent has been in the limelight lately after its first-ever 1:2 bonus issue turned ex-bonus earlier this month. The stock price reacted sharply after the bonus shares were issued, and this created some confusion among investors.

But the dividend of Rs 6 per share declared by the company is a different corporate action. The drop in share price after the bonus issue was just a mathematical adjustment for the increased number of shares outstanding and did not affect shareholder wealth.

The June 12 record date is for the dividend payout only.

Details of Dividend Payment by Tata Steel

For the fiscal year 2026, Tata Steel has suggested a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, and if accepted at the AGM, the dividend would be payable on July 6, 2026.

The steel company has one of the most watched dividend-paying shares within the metals sector and, particularly, among those long-term investors interested in regular cash payments.

Voltas Declares 400% Dividend

As well, Voltas, an AC and home appliance maker, declared a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 face value, which makes it a 400% payout.

It will also be placed before the shareholders of the company at its 72nd AGM on 30th June, 2026.

What Investors Need to Know

For investors who want to collect these dividend payouts, timing is everything. The record date is June 12, so you have to buy the shares by June 11 to be in the running.

Tata Group companies have been popular among shareholders looking for a blend of stability, growth and consistent rewards, and dividend announcements tend to attract income-orientated investors.

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