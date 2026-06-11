Why Did John Healey Quit? UK Defence Minister Slams PM Starmer For Keeping ‘Country Less Safe’

British Defence Minister John Healey resigned on Thursday following a dispute over military spending, delivering a sharp blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government. In a strongly worded public resignation letter, Healey accused Starmer of failing to commit the resources needed to protect the country at a time of growing security threats. The departure highlights a wider crisis within the government over how to increase defence spending while dealing with limited public finances and ongoing efforts to reduce debt.

Months-long battle between defence and treasury over military funding

Britain’s defence and finance ministries have reportedly been locked in negotiations for months over funding levels for the armed forces. The disagreement has delayed the publication of the country’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which had originally been expected last year.

Military leaders have repeatedly argued that the plan is urgently needed as Britain faces a more challenging security environment, including frequent Russian incursions into British waters. At the same time, the government is struggling with debt pressures and a tax burden that is already at its highest level in decades.

Political pressure grows as Starmer faces challenges on multiple fronts

Healey’s resignation comes during a difficult period for Starmer. Health Minister Wes Streeting stepped down in May, while another potential rival, Andy Burnham, is seeking a return to frontline politics with the aim of launching a leadership challenge.

In his resignation letter, Healey directly blamed both the Prime Minister and the Treasury for failing to provide sufficient funding. “You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats,” Healey said in his letter to Starmer.

Defence industry frustration deepens over delayed investment plan

Britain’s defence industry has expressed growing frustration over the continued delay to the Defence Investment Plan, arguing that uncertainty over funding makes it difficult to commit to long-term programmes and investments.

The UK is also facing strategic challenges abroad. The United States is increasingly shifting its focus away from European security, while the recent U.S.-Israeli war with Iran exposed concerns about Britain’s military readiness after its navy was unable to immediately deploy an advanced warship to the region.

Healey warns delayed funding could weaken military readiness

The Defence Investment Plan is designed to outline funding for military equipment and services and help move Britain’s armed forces towards a state of “warfighting readiness”. Starmer said on Wednesday that the plan would be published before the NATO summit beginning on July 7.

However, Healey said the proposed settlement fell significantly short of what was required. “Your DIP financial settlement – which I was first given in full on Monday afternoon this week – falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time,” Healey said.

“I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.” His resignation leaves the government facing fresh questions over defence priorities, military preparedness and the future direction of Starmer’s leadership.

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